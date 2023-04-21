Chris Evans on Ghosted: 'Cole is more who I am than Captain America!'

Dating can be tricky enough — but it’s even worse when you finally meet ‘The One’ and they don’t respond to your messages. And one guy ends up on a wild ride when he tracks down his elusive date in the Apple TV Plus romcom action-adventure movie, Ghosted.

When unlucky-in-love farmer Cole (Marvel’s Captain America himself Chris Evans) falls for enigmatic Sadie (No Time to Die’s Ana de Armas) their chemistry is undeniable, so he's confused when she then ignores his calls and texts.

As Cole heads to London to find Sadie, he's shocked to learn she's a secret CIA agent, and their reunion turns into a disaster-filled adventure to save the world.

Here Chris and Ana reveal more…

How does Ghosted turn the romcom on its head?

Chris: "Ghosted starts as a straight romantic movie, then takes a hard right turn into an action film. What makes it refreshing is that someone like me, who people may recognize as being capable in certain situations, here, is very much not. Cole is definitely more who I am than Captain America!"

Ana: "The initial meeting of Cole and Sadie is what grounds the film. At first, it seems they could have a future together, you're rooting for them and want to see where it goes. So, when the action starts, you want these two characters to meet again and have that romance."

Sparks fly when Cole meets Sadie. (Image credit: AppleTV+)

What was it like filming the epic stunt sequences?

Chris: "This movie subverts the norms of the ‘damsel in distress’. It’s one thing to start an action sequence, then let the stuntman do everything else, but Ana got stuck in. There’s a part where Sadie is leading Cole through these underground caves, and she has to beat up four or five people in a row. It wasn't easy action stuff — these were physical moves that will get you bumps and bruises — but Ana wanted to do it again and again. That’s commitment!"

Ana: "I never thought I’d be doing action films — but the James Bond movie gave me an opportunity and it’s been a nice wave to ride. I think action roles for women are needed in cinema — if people see that as ‘change’, that’s amazing."

Cole and Sadie are very different people — do you believe opposites attract?

Ana: "I wouldn't say attract but definitely complement. We all lean towards something we don't have; something that's missing in us that we see in another person that’s attractive, fulfilling or exciting."

Chris: "Sometimes people force you to expand in a way that maybe you wouldn't have forced yourself to. It can be seen as an ‘opposite’ but all it’s really doing is creating growth."

Cole and Sadie had such great chemistry — so why isn't she calling him? (Image credit: AppleTV+)

Sadie talks to farmer Cole about wanting to ‘be more cactus’...

Chris: "It’s about being independent and not needy — like a cactus — and making sure you’re a whole person first. If too much of your identity is dependent on needing something else, you're on pretty unstable ground. Being independent is when the best things come your way."

Ana: "I’m not a cactus at all in my life; I like nourishing my friendships and relationships. Cole and Sadie find life is pretty lonely if you're a cactus. It’s better to have each other."

Have you ever been ghosted — or ghosted someone yourself?

Ana: "I think we’ve both been ghosted and have ghosted other people."

Chris: "And if you have a nice night with someone, then send a bunch of texts and they haven't responded, so you fly across the world to visit them, that’s probably not a good look!"

Chris Evan and Ana de Armas star in Ghosted. (Image credit: AppleTV+)

Ghosted is available to stream from Friday, April 21 on Apple TV Plus.