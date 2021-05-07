'Davina McCall: Sex, Myths and the Menopause' — everything you need to know

Davina McCall: Sex, Myths and the Menopause, sees presenter Davina McCall talk frankly and openly about her own experiences with the perimenopause and menopause and her decision to go on HRT (Hormone Replacement Therapy).

In the hour-long documentary on Channel 4, she challenges society’s reluctance to talk about a subject that affects half the world’s population, busts some menopause myths, chats to medical experts and meets women who have suffered unnecessarily through lack of support, treatment and information.

Davina, now 53, was 44 when she experienced her first hot flush and later realised she was starting perimenopause, the stage that proceeds the menopause and which can go on for many years.

She says: "I thought I was losing it. I remember sitting in a make-up chair and asking the make-up lady if the seat was heated. It crossed my mind it could be something to do with the menopause, but I thought 'It can’t be'. I’m too young!"

The documentary will air on Wednesday 12 May on Channel 4 at 9pm.

What does Davina McCall say about the documentary and why was it important to her to make it?

Davina says: "I don’t think I’ve ever worked on a project that has affected me so deeply. For far too long there has been a shroud of embarrassment, shame and fear about the menopause and perimenopause and this is where it stops. Many women feel there is nowhere to turn, they are making enormous life judgments about their health, their future, their sanity without proper help or information. We are failing women."

Davina McCall is on a mission to get people talking about the menopause and accessing treatment and better support. (Image credit: Channel 4 )

Which medical experts does Davina speak to?

Davina meets a number of different medical experts including menopause doctor, Louise Newson who talks about the benefits of different treatments including HRT and Dr Nick Panay, a leading expert in menopause science. Davina says: "Our aim in the documentary is to give advice, statistics and clear up the quagmire of differing attitudes and opinions that are flying all over the place.”

The documentary is executive produced by Katie Lander at Finestripe Productions

Katie Lander says: “The menopause can be so much more than the occasional hot flush and it can last for years. Unless women can access help and support, so many will be suffering through no fault of their own. Davina and our contributors reveal the truth about their symptoms and their strategies.”

