Fact vs Fiction — Is Raël: The Alien Prophet based on a true story?

Raël: The Alien Prophet has landed on Netflix, and this intriguing docuseries is quite the watch.

This four-parter recounts the bizarre story of how a UFO-inspired religion evolved into a controversial cult that led to a number of court cases and jaw-dropping television appearances.

Told through a series of interviews with the group's followers, critics and enigmatic leader Raël himself, it answers important questions surrounding the formation and growth of the movement.

But how much of Raël: The Alien Prophet is based on fact or fiction? Here is everything you need to know...

What is Raël: The Alien Prophet about?

Raël: The Alien Prophet explores how French man Claude Vorilhon, claimed to have had a meeting with aliens while on his way to work. This encounter led to the creation of the Raëlian religion.

The documentary explains how Vorilhon, who goes by the moniker Raël, recruited followers to his religion, which then morphed into a cult that provoked international controversary regarding matters of cloning, sex and abusive practices.

Over four episodes, viewers will be treated to in-depth interviews with loyal followers of the Raëlian Movement and some of its biggest critics.

Raël also has his say, discussing the unorthodox views he holds about about extra-terrestrial species and his belief that cloning leads to reincarnation - something that he was invited to the US Congress to discuss.

Prepare for a wild and wacky ride.

Is Raël: The Alien Prophet based on a true story?

Strange as it may seem, the Raëlian Movement is very real.

Known to many as a "UFO religion", it was founded by Claude Maurice Marcel Vorilhon, who was born in France, in 1946.

Prior to finding his calling, Vorilhon worked as a sports journalist and singer, but a life-changing "meeting" with a green alien called Yahweh in December 1973 set him down a different path.

Raëlism is founded on Vorilhon's belief that extra-terrestrial beings, known as the Elohim, told him all life on Earth was created through advanced technology, including DNA manipulation.

A self-proclaimed prophet, Vorilhon renamed himself Raël and embarked on a mission to spread the word to the rest of the globe.

Raël's message, or the Raëlian philosophy, is also outlined in the many books he has written, with titles such as The Book Which Tells the Truth and Extraterrestrials Took Me to Their Planet.

What do followers of Raëlism believe in?

Raëlists are of the belief that the atomic bombing of Hiroshima in 1945 saw humanity enter the "Age of Apocalypse".

Now, as members of the movement, it's their mission to help humanity find a way to harness new scientific and technological development. Only then will the species of Elohim return to Earth to share their technology with humanity and establish a utopia.

Raëlists also believe that the Elohim have created a total of 40 Elohim/human hybrids and that they serve as prophets. They believe some of those prophets are The Buddha, Jesus, and Muhammad, while Raël himself is the 40th and final prophet.

The group is still hoping to build an embassy that will allow the Elohim to have a landing pad for their spaceship when they return to Earth.

Followers of the religion engage in daily meditation and are in favour of a liberal ethical system and sexual experimentation — something which has raised serious concerns.

What happened to Claude Vorilhon?

Since the 1970's, Claude Vorilhon, aka Raël, has promoted and led his "atheist religion" through justice campaigns and televised debates which have amassed him thousands of followers from all round the world.

There has been much controversy surrounding Raël himself — who claims he's the Elohim's elected representative on earth.

The cult leader has been accused by ex-Raëlians of plagiarism in his works, but more worryingly there have been claims that his so-called "Order of Angels" within the cult are in fact "sex slaves".

In 2007, Raël was allegedly denied a move to the Swiss Canton Valais on the basis that his promotion of sexual liberty and belief in human cloning posed a threat to the public.

Aged 77, he now lives in Japan, where he continues to preach and practice Raëlism.

How many episodes of Raël: The Alien Prophet are there?

Raël: The Alien Prophet docuseries is in four parts, with episodes ranging between 43-50 minutes in length.

The synopsis for each episode are as follows:

Episode 1 - Genesis

In the '70s, after an alleged encounter with aliens called "the Elohim," Raël takes to the media to spread their message — and build loyal followers.

Episode 2 - Raël Superstar

When Raël turns to his acolytes for funding, doubt begins to brew. Later, an explosive TV interview unearths suspicious sexual practices within the cult.

Episode 3 - The American Dream

In America, Raël lobbies for human cloning with biochemist Brigitte Boisselier. The alleged birth of "Eve" in 2002 ignites legal and media scrutiny.

Episode 4 - To Infinity and Beyond

After a journalist infiltrates Eden and exposes his activities, Raël flees to Japan. As the cult continues to spread, a new messenger emerges in Africa.