Fact vs Fiction: Who Killed Jill Dando? What really happened to the TV star?

Jill Dando's shocking and brutal murder rocked the world back in 1999 when she was killed in cold blood on her own doorstep in broad daylight. But while there have been many theories about who killed Jill, and why, the truth about what happened that day still remains a mystery almost 25 years later.

Netflix's latest true crime documentary, Who Killed Jill Dando? focuses on what happened when Jill was killed, the many possible motives and suspects behind the crime and the investigation that left London's Metropolitan Police baffled.

How old was Jill Dando when she died?

Jill Dando was killed in cold blood on her own doorstep on April 26, 1999, at the age of just 37 years old.

The TV presenter was so loved by the British public that she was often compared to Princess Diana and was often referred to as the "golden girl" of British television, fronting both the hugely popular Holiday series and Crimewatch.

Jill was at the height of her career when she was killed and there were many theories about who could be responsible for such a terrible crime, including criminal networks, the mafia, jilted lovers and some even thought she had been assassinated by a Serbian gunman.

But while there were, and still are, countless ideas about what really happened that fateful spring day in Fulham, Southwest London, the fact remains that almost 25 years later the crime remains unsolved and Jill's killer is still out there.

How did Jill Dando die?

As the documentary reveals, the morning of Jill's death was just like any other day. The TV star had travelled alone in her car from her fiancé, Alan Farthing's home in Chiswick before getting petrol and visiting Hammersmith town centre where she was seen on CCTV shopping.

Jill then arrived at her home in Gowan Avenue, Fulham, which she was in the process of selling and therefore didn't visit often.

She arrived on her doorstep at around 11:32 am, where she was shot once in the head with a bullet from a 9mm Short calibre-semi automatic pistol.

The gun was believed to have been pressed to her head and it is thought the cartridge had been modified, meaning no one in the surrounding area heard a gunshot.

Her body was discovered by a neighbour just minutes later and was taken to Charing Cross Hospital, where she was pronounced dead on arrival at 1.03 pm.

Who was Jill Dando engaged to?

Jill was engaged to be married to Alan Farthing after the couple met on a blind date in 1997, their wedding had been due to take place later the same year that she was killed.

At first, like in many crimes of this nature, the police looked at Jill's personal life for clues about who might have killed her. But very quickly Alan and others close to the TV star were eliminated from police enquiries.

What is Jill Dando's fiance doing now?

Following her death Alan worked with Jill's fellow Crimewatch presenter Nick Ross to raise funds to establish an academic institute in her name.

Alan, now in his 60s, is head of the gynecological cancer department at Imperial College Hospitals NHS Trust and has a private practice in London's Harley Street.

Who is Barry George?

Barry George, who lived less than half a mile from Jill's home was arrested for Jill's murder on May 25, 2000, and charged on May 29. He was known to the police before Jill's death, having been convicted of attempted rape and indecent assault towards a woman.

Police searched his flat, finding a single particle of gunshot residue in a coat pocket that was taken by forensics and was thought at the time to be from the weapon that killed Jill.

Barry was charged with murdering Jill and sent for trial in July 2001 where he was found guilty of murder and sentenced to life imprisonment.

However, after spending eight years in jail Barry was released from prison in 2008 after being cleared at a retrial.

Where is Barry George now?

Today Barry George, now 63, lives in Cork, Ireland with his sister.

Who hosted Crimewatch with Jill Dando?

At the time of her death, Jill Dando co-presented BBC One's Crimewatch with Nick Ross. The show had been hugely successful in solving crimes over the years, putting some of the country's most dangerous criminals behind bars. Many have speculated over the years that perhaps Jill's link to Crimewatch could have played a part in her killing.

In a sad twist of fate, Crimewatch, the show Jill loved so much, put together a reconstruction of her final moments and her murder, hoping it would trigger someone's memory into remembering something the police had missed.

The show was inundated with calls from the public, particularly about a blue Range Rover that had been spotted racing away from the scene of the crime, but sadly, after extensive investigations, nothing came of the sightings.

How to watch Who Killed Jill Dando?

Who Killed Jill Dando? is now available to watch on Netflix after landing on the streaming site on Tuesday, September 26.

The series consists of three episodes which are each around 45 minutes long.

The series gives viewers a chance to see inside one of the most notorious unsolved murders in living history, with new research and interviews giving a fresh look at Jill's life, career, and what happened in the days and weeks leading up to her death and the mammoth police investigation that followed.

Is there a trailer for Who Killed Jill Dando?

Yes, the trailer from Netflix sees Jill at the height of her career as she hosts countless primetime TV shows, but as Jill is seen smiling on camera, the voiceovers talk about her brutal murder, calling it one of the 'largest criminal investigations the Metropolitan Police has ever had to face'.

