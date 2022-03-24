Holby City: Top 10 greatest characters of all time!

It's a sad time for Holby City fans as the doors of BBC1's famous TV hospital are closing after 23 years. With some incredible storylines, Holby's also given us some of the most iconic characters to appear on screen.

So What To Watch's very own Holby superfan Victoria Wilson has been back through the archives to honour the 10 standout characters that have graced Holby's wards, along with their finest moments. Has your favourite made the list?

Holby City's greatest characters...

10. Chrissie Williams (Tina Hobley)

Years on Holby: June 2001-June 2013

Tina Hobley as Chrissie Williams in Holby City. (Image credit: BBC)

As Holby's ward sister, Chrissie Williams (Tina Hobley) had high standards when it came to the nurses in her charge... and the men in her life. The hospital's resident "man-eater", Chrissie had affairs, most notably, with cardiothoracic consultant Alistair Taylor (Dominic Jephcott), obstetrics consultant Owen Davies (Mark Moraghan) and Ed Keating (Rocky Marshall).

Chrissie also had a relationship with orthopedic consultant Dan Hamilton (Adam Astill), who came out as gay on what was to be their wedding day! Chrissie would go on to marry Sacha Levy (Bob Barrett) but the pair later separated and Chrissie fled to Australia with their young son, Daniel.

Standout Moment

In 2007, Chrissie began a relationship with charming cardiothoracic consultant Stuart McElroy (Connor Mullan), who soon revealed his sinister side. When Chrissie rejects him over his alcoholism, he takes her hostage in an operating theatre and slashes her face with a scalpel. Drunk, he then ties her up, gags her mouth and stitches her face up, but does such a bad job, Chrissie is scarred for life.

Chrissie was attacked by controlling boyfriend Stuart. (Image credit: BBC)

9. Elliot Hope (Paul Bradley)

Years on Holby: November 2005-September 2015

Paul Bradley as Elliot Hope in Holby City (Image credit: BBC)

They say you should never judge a book by its cover and that can certainly be said of heart surgeon Elliot Hope (Paul Bradley). While he may come across as a bumbling eccentric, his surgical expertise is second to none.

Always wanting to be at the forefront of medicals innovations, Elliot saved the lives of many patients with his pioneering Herzig and Kibo devices. He became a mentor to doctors such as Oliver Valentine (James Anderson) and Tara Lo (Jing Lusi), and something of a father figure to Jac Naylor. In 2015, Elliot left Holby for a new life in Pakistan with his old friend Brigitte.

Standout Moment

Holby's never been a show to shy away from challenging storylines and, in 2006, the show explored the emotive issue of assisted suicide. Elliot's wife Gina (Gillian Bevan) suffers from motor neurone disease and wants to end her life, so the couple travel to Switzerland, where euthanasia is legal. Elliot is by her side as she dies. The following year, Elliot considers suicide himself but soon realises life is worth living. Actor Paul quit the show in 2015 after 10 years as Elliot. He reprised the role in 2019 and returned again for Holby's final episodes to try and save Jac.

Elliot was by wife Gina's side as she passed away. (Image credit: BBC)

8. Ric Griffin (Hugh Quarshie)

Years on Holby: October 2001 to November 2020

Hugh Quarshie as Ric Griffin in Holby City (Image credit: BBC)

Having appeared in over 500 episodes, Ric (Hugh Quarshie) is the show’s longest-serving character and he’s certainly been at the centre of some major storylines. Always Mr Reliable at work, you could say Ric put his career before his personal life. He’s been married five times — twice to consultant Lola Griffin — and enjoyed several other romances including an engagement to Senior House Officer Sam Kennedy, a long-term flirtation with former flame, Diane Lloyd, and an affair with Michael Spence’s wife, Annalese.

In 2008, Ric was left devastated when his eldest son died of a drug overdose then, in 2018, Ric was sent to prison for assaulting the son of a deceased patient. A year later, Ric was diagnosed with a brain tumour. In 2020, Hugh quit Holby after 19 years.

Standout Moment

In 2008, Ric showed what a first-class surgeon he is when he led the ground-breaking operation to separate the conjoined Tan twins. The operation was a success and the twins returned 11 years later when one became ill — could he come to their rescue again?

Ric with Mrs Tan, the mother of the conjoined twins he successfully separated. (Image credit: BBC)

7. Serena Campbell (Catherine Russell)

Years on Holby: May 2012-February 2022

Catherine Russell as Serena Campbell on Holby City (Image credit: BBC)

When she wasn't running AAU with an iron fist, general surgeon Serena Campbell (Catherine Russell) could be found in her office with a bottle of Chiraz. Candid, reliable and always professional, Serena knew how to remain calm in a crisis, but her cool demeanour often meant that she dealt with personal problems in secret.

This was never more apparent than when her mother Adrienne (Sandra Voe) was diagnosed with vascular dementia. As Adrienne became more agressive, Serena kept the severity of her mother's illness a secret, worried her colleagues would think she couldn't cope. When Adrienne's dementia worsened, she asked Serena to help end her life but Serena refused. Adrienne died shortly after suffering another stroke.

Standout Moment

When trauma surgeon Bernie Wolfe (Jemma Redgrave) arrived at Holby, she and Serena would vie for supremacy on AAU. The ice soon thawed between the warring women, however, and events took an unexpected turn when, after battling to save Fletch, who'd been stabbed by a patient, the tired and weary pair slumped to the floor outside the operating theatre, where they shared a kiss! As the two became an item, Holby fans lapped up the union, which became affectionately referred to as #Berena on social media. Having both left the hospital, Serena and Bernie returned for Holby’s final episodes and revealed they were engaged and set to marry.

Fans lapped up the new Holby couple, which became affectionately known as #Berena (Image credit: BBC)

6. Dominic Copeland (David Ames)

Years on Holby: April 2013-present

David Ames as Dominic Copeland in Holby City (Image credit: BBC)

Of all the Holby characters, Dominic Copeland (David Ames) has arguably been on the biggest journey. Upon his arrival, Dom quickly earned himself a bad boy reputation for stitching up fan favourite Antoine Malick (Jimmy Akingbola). Dom left the hospital in disgrace, but returned in 2014 and soon formed a close-knit friendship with fellow medics Zosia March (Camilla Arfwedson) and Arthur Digby (Rob Ostlere), who died of cancer in 2017.

Dom has also been VERY unlucky in love, having tumultuous relationships with patient Lee Cannon (Jamie Nichols) and registrar Isaac Mayfield (Marc Elliot), and a doomed marriage to Ben 'Lofty' Chiltern (Lee Mead). Dom's family life proved even more complicated when he learned he'd been adopted by Carole Copeland (Julia Deakin) and his real mum was in fact consultant Ange Godard (Dawn Steele)! Carole recently passed away, an event which symbolised how little boy Dom had grown into a man.

Standout Moment

Holby shone a spotlight on domestic abuse in gay relationships, with the arrival of the aforementioned, Isaac Mayfield (Marc Elliot). To everyone, Isaac was a kind, caring and brilliant registrar but, behind closed doors, he was the classic sociopath, who would emotionally and psychologically torment boyfriend Dom. Things escalated when, one night, Isaac brutally attacked Dom in scenes which shocked viewers. Dom eventually plucked up the courage to report Isaac, who was suspended.

Isaac abused Dominic psychologically and physically. (Image credit: BBC)

5. Connie Beauchamp (Amanda Mealing)

Years on Holby: June 2004-December 2010

Amanda Mealing as Connie Beauchamp in Holby City (Image credit: BBC)

Many forget that, before Connie (Amanda Mealing) was the ball-breaking clinical lead of Casualty's ED, she had already made her presence felt on the wards of Holby City. Sleeping with Ric Griffin (Hugh Quarshie) at the end of her very first day at the hospital, Connie showed right from the start that she's a woman who always gets what she wants... and isn't afraid to make enemies along the way. During her time at Holby she clashed with pretty much everyone: registrar Will Curtis (Noah Huntley), anaesthetist Zubin Khan (Art Malik), CEO Vanessa Lytton (Leslie Ash) and, oftentimes, Ric. In 2006, Connie embarked on a brief relationship with registrar Sam Strachan (Tom Chambers), with whom she had a daughter, Grace.

Standout Moment

In December 2010, Connie resigned as Holby's then director of surgery having well and truly made her mark at the hospital. Upon hearing Jac Naylor (Rosie Marcel) had been hired as her replacement, she sends her a bottle of champagne and a pair of her shoes with a card saying "Fill them!".

Actress Amanda reprised the role in Holby's sister show, Casualty, in March 2014.

Connie and Jac were reunited in a special Holby/Casualty crossover episode in 2019. (Image credit: BBC)

4. Oliver Valentine (James Anderson)

Years on Holby: June 2009-2013; May 2015-March 2018

James Anderson as Oliver Valentine in Holby City (Image credit: BBC)

Ever since he first waltzed onto the wards of Holby in 2009, dashing doctor Oliver Valentine (James Anderson) proved himself to be a hit with the female staffers and a first-class medic. But the blue-eyed surgeon has certainly had his fair share of sadness and turmoil, too. After the loss of his beloved sister Penny in 2011, who was killed while helping the victims of a train crash, the following year Ollie found love with Dr Tara Lo (Jing Lusi), who tragically died of a brain tumour. In 2015, he began a tumultuous relationship with doctor Zosia March (Camilla Arfwedson). They married but she went to live in America, while he stayed at Holby.

Standout Moment

In 2017, tragedy struck when Ollie was shot in the head by Hanssen’s wayward son Fredrik (who also shot several others, fatally wounding Ollie’s colleague Raf Di Lucca). Realising he could no longer do the job he loved, Ollie left Holby in 2018, but fans were thrilled when he returned for Holby’s final episodes recently, desperate to prove he could still be a surgeon despite his brain injury. In the end, though, Ollie decided not to return to medicine and, instead, left Holby to join Zosia and their young son, Arthur, in America.

Oliver returned recently to see if he could cut it as a surgeon despite his brain injury. (Image credit: BBC)

3. Sacha Levy (Bob Barrett)

Years on Holby: January 2010-present

Bob Barrett as Sacha Levy in Holby City (Image credit: BBC)

With his kindly demeanour and vast collection of snazzy shirts, Sacha Levy has long been Keller ward’s ray of sunshine. But there have been many times over the past 12 years that Sacha has had little to smile about, particularly in the romance department. Sacha had a turbulent relationship with ward sister Chrissie Williams (Tina Hobley) — the pair married but Chrissie broke Sacha’s heart when she fled to Australia with their young son, Daniel. Sacha would later find love with nurse Essie Harrison (Kaye Wragg), who became terminally ill with cancer. As the pair were due to marry, Essie tragically passed away on her way to the altar.

Standout Moment

Holby hoped to raise awareness of male mental illness within the medical profession with a storyline centred on Sacha’s battle with depression. A slow-burn from 2016, Sacha is hit by one tragedy after another: His relationship with his family breaks down, an important research project collapses, his partner Essie (Kaye Wragg) is diagnosed with cancer and his close friend Jac Naylor (Rosie Marcel) is shot. Events comes to a head in 2018 when Sacha fails to save a patient. Feeling worthless, he goes up onto the hospital roof where he contemplates taking his own life. Fortunately, he changed his mind and Sacha — and his shirts — have been with us ever since.

Ric followed Sacha up onto the roof to convince him life was worth living. (Image credit: BBC)

2. Henrik Hanssen (Guy Henry)

Years on Holby: October 2010-present

Guy Henry as Henrik Hanssen in Holby City (Image credit: BBC)

It’s hard to imagine a Holby without the brooding, enigmatic Mr Henrik Hanssen, who's been looming around its corridors since 2010. A trusty CEO and brilliant surgeon, he's always been keen to embrace new talent, taking namely Sahira Shah (Laila Rouass), Tara Lo (Jing Lusi) and Oliver Valentine (James Anderson) under his wing. But Hanssen's always kept his private life private.

That all changed when, in 2012, it was revealed that Hanssen actually has a son with a woman, Maja, who he had abandoned while pregnant 25 years prior. Hanssen finally meets his son, Frederik (Billy Postlethwaite), who in 2017 joined Holby as a registrar. After weeks of clashing with his father, Fredrik leaves but later returns with a gun killing Raf Di Lucca (Joe McFadden) and severely wounding Oliver Valentine (James Anderson) and Jac Naylor (Rosie Marcel). In a stand-off with police, Fredrik is shot and killed.

Standout Moment

Hanssen was consumed with guilt over Fredrik's actions but it was then revealed this wasn't the only turmoil he'd suffered in his life. Last year, when Sahira Shah's father Reyhan (Raad Rawi) was admitted to the hospital, it was immediately obvious that Hanssen wanted as little as possible to do with his treatment. And all became clear when a traumatised Hanssen was forced to admit Reyhan had sexually abused him as a child. Feeling disgusted with himself, Hanssen begun self-harming. With his emotions laid bare, this was a Hanssen we had never seen before. As Holby comes to an end, will he find happiness?

Seeing Reyhan again brought back memories of years of torment he suffered as a child. (Image credit: BBC)

As we’ve already seen, Holby has given us some amazing characters but there could really only be one person to secure the top spot in our countdown...

1. Jac Naylor (Rosie Marcel)

Years on Holby: November 2005-present

Rosie Marcel as Jac Naylor in Holby City (Image credit: BBC)

Yep, it’s Darwin ward’s formidable, flame-haired heart surgeon, Jac Naylor, that clinches the top spot.

Played to perfection by Rosie Marcel, many would say that Jac IS Holby, with the character quickly making her mark as the bitch we all love to hate. But Jac doesn’t care about making friends; she just wants to be the best and she’s certainly ruffled a few feathers in her hungry pursuit of that goal.

Jac’s also suffered a lot of heartache, too. Abandoned by her mother aged 12, Jac then finds out she has a half-sister Jasmine, who dies following a stabbing. Jac’s been romantically linked to many Holby favourites such as Jonny Maconie (Michael Thomson), father to their daughter Emma, and Kian Madani (Ramin Karimloo), who recently died of a drug overdose. But it’s Joseph Byrne (Luke Roberts) who’ll always be her one true love. In her time, Jac’s been shot, the victim of an attempted rape and, most recently, was diagnosed with a life-threatening brain tumour.

Standout Moment

She may have a tough exterior, but Jac’s truly vulnerable side was revealed in 2019 when the character suffered a mental breakdown. With her mentor Elliot (Paul Bradley) needing life-saving surgery, and feeling that she was failing as a surgeon and as a mother to Emma, she flees theatre and heads out into the hospital car park where she has a monumental breakdown, and is comforted by friend good friend Fletch (Alex Walkinshaw).

Feeling a failure, Jac spiralled out of control and suffered a mental breakdown. (Image credit: BBC)

With Jac's life now hanging in the balance with an inoperable brain tumour, as Holby prepares to air its last ever episode, can its resident ice queen be saved?

Find out as we say farewell Holby on Tuesday March 29 at 7.50pm on BBC1.