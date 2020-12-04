How 'The Mandalorian' helped me appreciate Boba Fett

I have a Star Wars confession to make: I have never really gotten Boba Fett. The character has always had such an impressive cult following, and while I support fan enthusiasm it’s never really made much sense to me in regard to the infamous bounty hunter. Most of the extended canon stuff I’ve read or watched has never done much to feature the character so, as far as I was concerned, the only reason the character was ever intimidating was because Star Wars told us he was supposed to be. Good job, dude. You captured Han Solo. You were booted into a Sarlaac Pit not thirty minutes later!

The Mandalorian episode “The Tragedy” helped change that perspective.

🚨The below contains spoilers for Season 2 of The Mandalorian🚨

After the first episode of the season kind of botched the glimpse of Boba Fett’s return, I still found myself pretty disenchanted with the idea of his involvement in this season. We knew were getting Bo-Katan and Ahsoka. With such a short season (with several episodes not even cracking forty minutes), I felt Season 2 would have spent its time better focusing on them. “The Tragedy” kind of made me eat those words.

Not only did we get the legendary Boba Fett back on screen, we saw him in a way that the franchise as a whole has – as far as I’ve seen – failed to illustrate previously. Even without his Beskar, Boba Fett was laying out Storm Troopers left and right. It was like watching artistry meet brute force as he fought his way through the small army trying to get through him, the Mandalorian, and Fennec to get to Grogu. That certainly didn’t change after he got his armor back. “I was aiming for the other one,” was the funniest line of the episode.

In thirty-four minutes The Mandalorian took Boba Fett from a character who just didn’t make any sense to me and turned him into a loyal, funny badass? Boba Fett and Fennec could have left Mando on Trask for eternity, but they made a deal: Boba Fett’s armor for the safety of The Child. That child is the farthest thing from safe right now, so suffice to say the Mandalorian duo (and Fennec and Cara Dune) have their work cut out for them in the last two chapters of the season.