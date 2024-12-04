I love this unusual Jennifer Aniston movie tucked away on Netflix

Jennifer Aniston is serving up fun on Netflix as the wait continues for more news on her Apple TV Plus hit The Morning Show.

While fans of the hugely popular star will have to wait for season four of The Morning Show, they can catch her on Netflix in a more unusual role. Yes, one of Aniston's less typical roles is tucked away on Netflix. Dumplin' (2018) casts her as a former beauty queen whose plus-size teenage daughter signs up for her mum's pageant as a protest, one that escalates when others follow her lead.

Gently poking fun at Aniston's image from her Rachel days, it's an uplifting comedy/drama with Aniston and co-star Danielle Macdonald giving the mother-and-daughter duo plenty of heart.

Dumplin' | Official Trailer [HD] | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

For those who'd rather see her in the more familiar territory of whacky comedy, Netflix also teams her with Adam Sandler for Murder Mystery (2019) and Murder Mystery 2 (2023). They play a New York cop and his wife in a double bill that does what it says on the tin. Set in glamorous locations, it's lightweight fun all the way, with part two one of those rare instances where the sequel is the better film. And, as the fourth most-watched film on Netflix between January and June 2023, the chances of a threequel have to be high. Not that the streamer has said anything yet

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler in Murder Mystery 2 (Image credit: Scott Yamano/Netflix)

Of course, Jennifer was TV's golden girl for the best part of 10 years. Rachel in Friends, the on-off-on relationship with Ross and the hairstyle that bore her name, turned Jennifer Aniston into one of the small screen's biggest stars. And, with the re-runs of the show on channels all over the world, it's a role she’s never been allowed to forget.

It was certainly hard to shake off when the show ended and she concentrated on movies. Mostly rom-coms including Along Came Polly (2004) and The Bounty Hunter (2010) came her way, alongside broader comedy vehicles such as Horrible Bosses (2011). Efforts to be taken more seriously as a dramatic actress had limited success, although her portrayal of a chronic pain sufferer in Cake (2014) earned her a clutch of award nominations. But that much-hoped-for Oscar nod for the role proved to be more elusive and it was back to a mixture of lighter fare and comedy until television came calling again and she was cast in Apple TV's The Morning Show.

Jennifer on The Morning Show (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

It announced Apple's arrival in the world of streaming in November 2019 and the combination of big star names — Aniston, Steve Carell and Reese Witherspoon — marked its investment in capturing an audience from day one. It was the station's anchor, combining lighter moments with more serious topicality — #metoo was at its height — and earned a second season. While critics and audiences alike were less enamored by this outing, new characters and familiar faces helped capture a green light for a third one. Its love of excess — who could forget that rocket launch kicking off the most recent season — has become the show's trademark, but whether it'll continue going over the top remains to be seen.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Season four got the thumbs up before number three premiered, while a fifth is still said to be under consideration, and shots of Aniston on set went viral in the summer, confirming that filming was well and truly underway. And, while its on-screen date is still unknown, there are more big names to look forward to, including Marion Cotillard, Aaron Pierre, Boyd Holbrook, and, perhaps most intriguingly of all, Jeremy Irons who will play Aniston's father. Plenty of characters, then, to tie up all those loose ends from this time last year — and to create more of their own.

Dumplin', Murder Mystery and Murder Mystery 2 are on Netflix in both the US and UK. The Morning Show is on Apple TV Plus in the US and UK.