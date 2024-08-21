If you like The Notebook you're going to love The Air He Breathes from Passionflix

We're always impressed with Passionflix and the streamer's dedication to bringing a romance novel to life in a faithful adaptation. This time they've delivered what's sure to become an instant classic with The Air He Breathes from author Brittainy Cherry.

The story follows a woman, Elizabeth (Kelcie Stranahan), who is picking up the pieces of her life with her young daughter, Emma (Charlotte Ann Tucker) after losing her beloved husband. A run-in with her reclusive neighbor, Tristan (Ryan Carnes), leaves her shaken. People in town fear Tristan, who recently lost his wife and son, but soon Liz and Tristan find themselves settling into an unexpected peace as they learn to work through their grief.

Get ready for a new Passionflix power couple, because there's something magical about Carnes and Stranahan together on screen. Carnes, known for his work on General Hospital, captures Tristan's haunted essence; even in his brief moments of happiness, the veiled look in his eyes reveals Tristan's inner turmoil roiling under the surface. Stranahan is a master at keeping Liz's grief under tight control for the sake of her daughter. As Liz's worldview slowly starts to change, the weight visibly lifts from her shoulders as she sees hope for her future.

Once again the supporting roles have been cast to perfection. Tucker steals every scene she's in, especially when Zeus is around. Pressly Coker, as Tanner, is about to shoot to the top of the Best Passionflix Villain rankings with his performance. He's so perfect in the role that it's challenging to hate Tanner because Coker is just that good. Jessica Craig pulls off the perfect combination of sympathy and tough love as Liz's best friend, Faye.

Like the 2004 adaptation of Nicholas Sparks' The Notebook (with Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams), The Air He Breathes is a tearjerker but it's also a powerful tale about finding love in impossible situations.

The Air He Breathes is a journey that stays with you long after the credits are rolling. Liz and Tristan have experienced loss and great trauma and they bring the audience along as they find ways to deal with their grief and chart a course toward a brighter future. Trust me, be sure to have plenty of tissue on standby because you'll need them.

We won't spoil anything, of course, but fans who have read the book will be happy to know that all of the key details are there, from the white feathers to Needful Things to Tristan's faithful canine companion, Zeus.

The Air He Breathes was directed by Rachel Annette Helson (The Engagement Dress) from a script written by Brian Frederich.

WTW rating: 4.5/5 stars

The Air He Breathes will be available to stream globally on Passionflix beginning August 22.