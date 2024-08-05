The Air He Breathes: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Passionflix movie

Kelcie Stranahan and Ryan Carnes in The Air He Breathes

Passionflix's next major adaptation is Brittainy C. Cherry's tearjerker The Air He Breathes.

The inspiring story of two people who find each other after their lives have been torn apart is guaranteed to bring tears to your eyes as Tristan and Liz struggle to chart a course forward after losing everything. The Air He Breathes made the top of a Booktok list of "Books that make you ugly cry" and that's no exaggeration. Keep the tissue handy for this one!

Here's everything we know about The Air He Breathes.

The Air He Breathes premieres August 22 on Passionflix.

A Passionflix original movie, you need a subscription to Passionflix in order to watch The Air He Breathes. You can either subscribe directly through the Passionflix website or in the US you can access Passionflix via Prime Video as a Prime Video Channel add-on if you're an Amazon Prime member. The Passionflix Prime Video Channel costs the same, $5.99 per month, but Amazon handles the payment process.

If you're outside the US, you can sign up and access Passionflix through their website.

The Air He Breathes premise

Here's the synopsis of The Air He Breathes from Passionflix:

"The Air He Breathes follows Elizabeth and Tristan, who find solace and healing in each other's company after suffering devastating losses. As they navigate their grief and past traumas, they discover the power of love and second chances."

And here's an excerpt from the book:

"I was warned about Tristan Cole.

"'Stay away from him,' people said. 'He's cruel. He's cold. He's damaged.'

"It's easy to judge a man because of his past. To look at Tristan and see a monster. But I couldn't do that. I had to accept the wreckage that lived inside of him because it also lived inside of me.

"We were both empty. We were both looking for something else. Something more. We both wanted to put together the shattered pieces of our yesterdays.

"Then perhaps we could finally remember how to breathe."

Author Brittainy C. Cherry is an international bestselling author with over 20 books to her name. She specializes in romance stories that bring "heart, passion and a powerful journey of love."

The Air He Breathes cast

The Air He Breathes features Ryan Carnes (Cupid for Christmas, Letters from Iwo Jima, Desperate Housewives) as Tristan, Kelcie Stranahan (Without a Trace, Last Hours in Suburbia, Stalked by My Neighbor) as Liz and Charlotte Ann Tucker (Average Joe, Found, Cobra Kai).

The Air He Breathes trailer

You can watch the official teaser for The Air He Breathes below: