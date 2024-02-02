Is that Jude Law's son in Masters of the Air? All we know about Raff Law

Eagle-eyed viewers will have noticed Jude Law’s son, Raff Law, in the opening double-bill of Apple TV Plus World War Two drama, Masters of the Air.

The 27 year-old actor stars alongside Austin Butler, Callum Turner, Anthony Boyle and Barry Keoghan in the nine-part series about the US Army Air Force’s 100th Bomb Group, which carried out a string of dangerous bombing raids over Nazi Germany.

Raff plays Sgt. Ken Lemmons, a 19 year-old ground crew chief, who’s responsible for repairing and patching up the 100th Bomb Group’s B-17 Flying Fortresses when they sustain damage during bombing raids.

The new show is streaming on Apple TV Plus, and we've got a guide on how to watch Masters of the Air if you need any help in watching it yourself.

Here's everything we know about Raff Law…

Raff Law once played Long John Silver

Born in 1996, Raffery Law is the eldest son of actor Jude Law and his first wife, actor, producer and fashion designer, Sadie Frost. He attended Bedales School in Hampshire and appeared in his first play aged five or six, when he took part in a school production of Pinocchio. He also played Long John Silver in a production of Treasure Island.

He's was in a band!

Raff Law was in the band Outer Stella Overdrive with Kelvin Bueno, whom he met through his sister Iris who thought they had a similar taste in music. The band grew to include keyboardist Amin El Makkawi, and drummer Ruby Albarn, nephew of Blur frontman Damon Albarn. Law was the punk outfit's lead vocalist and lead guitarist, but he left to go solo in recent years.

The band released their debut single State Your Name, in 2018, and their debut EP Clout & Self Doubt came out in 2021. Their tracks are available on Spotify, for anyone who wants to check them out.

He was formerly in a band called The Dirty Harrys, which he created with his best friend Marley Mackey, the son of Pulp bassist Steve Mackey.

In a 2014 interview with ES Magazine, he revealed more about his early years in music: "I did work experience for Blur for two weeks when they were rehearsing for their reunion gig because Damon Albarn is really good friends with my dad. I tuned their guitars and stuff."

Raff Law in Twist (Image credit: Sky)

He's starred in a film with his dad

Raff Law appeared alongside Jude Law in The Hat, a 2020 short film shot on an iPhone during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown. The short begins when a young man wanders into the middle of a barren field, and just as he's enjoying the peace of it all, a mystery assailant comes running out of the trees towards him.

You can check out a teaser below..

The film has a musical score by Pete Townshend and won the Spirit Of The Festival Award at the Raindance Film Festival in November 2020. All proceeds were donated to Teenage Cancer Trust and Teen Cancer America.

Raff also starred as Oliver Twist in the 2021 film Twist, a modern re-telling of the Dickens tale, which also starred Michael Caine and Rita Ora. Check out the trailer below..

Other previous roles include the 2019 short drama Running Man, directed by Chris Turner. Set in 1991, Law stars as Fred Love, a boy who convinces his friends to take part in a paid clinical drug trial. In 2010, he appeared in Miguel Sapochnik’s Repo Men. Set in the near future, it revolves around a man who struggles to make payments for the artificial heart he has purchased.

Back in August 2021, Raff and Brooklyn Beckham's ex Hana Cross was said to be and seen together by music fans at All Points East festival in East London.

Later that year, Raff was romantically linked to TOWIE star Frankie Sims, and reportedly dated singer Rita Ora for three months after they met while filming Twist in 2019, before splitting the following year.

He’s now thought to be dating actress Rosa Ramirez.

He's modelled for DKNY

Law has also worked as a model and strutted the catwalk for DKNY, Mulberry, Valentino and Dolce and Gabbana during Milan Fashion Week. His first magazine cover was in 2016 for L’Officiel Hommes Netherlands.

His sister is model Iris Law

Iris, 23, appeared in Vogue as a toddler and has been a professional model for eight years. With supermodel, Kate Moss, as a godmother, it’s not a surprise she found fame on the catwalk.

She has appeared in adverts for Marc Jacobs, La Perla, and Stella McCartney, as well as Lacoste, Calvin Klein, and Versace. She has also appeared on the screen, being cast as Soo Catwoman in the miniseries Pistol, for which she shaved her head.