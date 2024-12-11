Is there going to be a Shetland season 10?

Shetland season 9 has ended dramatically, but will it return for season 10? That's the question likely on many fans' minds after watching the latest great series on BBC One.

And in excellent news yes Shetland season 10 will be on the way in 2025.

Ashley Jensen and Alison O'Donnell will be reprising their roles as Detectives Ruth Calder and Alison "Tosh" McIntosh. Following the success of the 2023 series, the BBC took the unusual decision to commission two further seasons. The first of those was Shetland season 9, which has just aired, and the second is Shetland season 10.

(Image credit: BBC)

Shetland season 10 is likely to start shooting early next year with the plan to screen it in the autumn of 2025. Alison O'Donnell said at the time of the announcement: "I could not be happier that Shetland is returning for two more series and am so excited to get started. I'm really proud of the journey this show has been on and of the way it continues to evolve and grow in exciting and surprising ways.

"That we have managed to grow such a loyal and supportive viewership is a dream come true. Ashley and I just scratched the surface of our dynamic in Series 8 and I am delighted that we now have the opportunity to build on that. I can't wait to see what Paul [lead writer Paul Logue] and the team have in store for us next."



We won't spoil the ending of the latest series in case you haven't seen it. But we will say Calder and Tosh's relationship has developed into a friendship. There was a coolness between the pair when they first had to work together but now there's a nice warmth. Plus Calder is settled now in Shetland and it seems she is there to stay. It all beautifully sets up Shetland season 10.

(Image credit: BBC/Silverprint Films/Jamie Simpson)

Talking about there being more seasons, Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama said: “Ashley and Alison's partnership has taken Shetland from strength to strength and into new exciting territory, which combined with Paul Logue's captivating scripts will mean there’s plenty more in store as we head back to the Isles."

You now watch all nine seasons of Shetland on BBC iPlayer. It's available on BritBox in the US.