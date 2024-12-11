Is there going to be a Shetland season 10?
Shetland season 9 has been a huge hit, but are Calder and Tosh back for another case?
Shetland season 9 has ended dramatically, but will it return for season 10? That's the question likely on many fans' minds after watching the latest great series on BBC One.
And in excellent news yes Shetland season 10 will be on the way in 2025.
Ashley Jensen and Alison O'Donnell will be reprising their roles as Detectives Ruth Calder and Alison "Tosh" McIntosh. Following the success of the 2023 series, the BBC took the unusual decision to commission two further seasons. The first of those was Shetland season 9, which has just aired, and the second is Shetland season 10.
Shetland season 10 is likely to start shooting early next year with the plan to screen it in the autumn of 2025. Alison O'Donnell said at the time of the announcement: "I could not be happier that Shetland is returning for two more series and am so excited to get started. I'm really proud of the journey this show has been on and of the way it continues to evolve and grow in exciting and surprising ways.
"That we have managed to grow such a loyal and supportive viewership is a dream come true. Ashley and I just scratched the surface of our dynamic in Series 8 and I am delighted that we now have the opportunity to build on that. I can't wait to see what Paul [lead writer Paul Logue] and the team have in store for us next."
We won't spoil the ending of the latest series in case you haven't seen it. But we will say Calder and Tosh's relationship has developed into a friendship. There was a coolness between the pair when they first had to work together but now there's a nice warmth. Plus Calder is settled now in Shetland and it seems she is there to stay. It all beautifully sets up Shetland season 10.
Talking about there being more seasons, Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama said: “Ashley and Alison's partnership has taken Shetland from strength to strength and into new exciting territory, which combined with Paul Logue's captivating scripts will mean there’s plenty more in store as we head back to the Isles."
You now watch all nine seasons of Shetland on BBC iPlayer. It's available on BritBox in the US.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
David is the What To Watch Editor and has over 20 years of experience in television journalism. He is currently writing about the latest television and film news for What To Watch.
Before working for What To Watch, David spent many years working for TV Times magazine, interviewing some of television's most famous stars including Hollywood actor Kiefer Sutherland, singer Lionel Richie and wildlife legend Sir David Attenborough.
David started out as a writer for TV Times before becoming the title's deputy features editor and then features editor. During his time on TV Times, David also helped run the annual TV Times Awards. David is a huge Death in Paradise fan, although he's still failed to solve a case before the show's detective! He also loves James Bond and controversially thinks that Timothy Dalton was an excellent 007.
Other than watching and writing about telly, David loves playing cricket, going to the cinema, trying to improve his tennis and chasing about after his kids!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.