Mark 'The Beast' Labbett — things you didn't know about The Chase star

Mark Labbett is one of the quizzers on The Chase, forming a formidable team of Chasers alongside Anne "The Governess" Hegerty, Paul "The Sinnerman" Sinha, Shaun "The Dark Destroyer", Jenny "The Vixen" Ryan and newcomer Darragh "The Menace" Ennis.

Mark has been on the ITV quiz show since 2009, and is known for his put-downs, particularly making jokes about his height and love of food.

But there's a lot you might not know about Mark, including how he got into quizzing in the first place. Here's some facts about the quizzing legend known as "The Beast"...

1. He has a Masters degree in Mathematics

Mathematics is one of Mark's strengths on The Chase, and the quizzer earned a Master of Arts degree in mathematics from Exeter College, Oxford. He also has a PGCE in secondary education from the University of Exeter and legal CPE and LPC qualifications from the University of South Wales.

2. He first took an interest in quizzing while working at Butlins

Mark Labbett worked at Butlins as a student, and discovered quizzing helped to give him additional income. In an interview with The Guardian, he said: "I discovered the quiz machines in the bar. I really enjoyed playing and it was also lucrative. At the beginning of the week I banked my £55 wage, except for £3 or £4 which I played on the machines. By the end of the week, I'd have £200 in coins."

3. He has been on Who Wants to be a Millionaire? And Countdown! And Mastermind!!

Before he was well known for The Chase, Mark Labbett put his knowledge to the test on Who Wants to be a Millionaire?, where he won an impressive £32,000 in 2006. He also later made a surprise appearance in celebrity special of the game show in 2020, when Charlotte Church chose him as her "phone a friend" option! Plus, he's been on Countdown and Mastermind!

You can watch his original Millionaire episode below.

4. He used to be a supply teacher

Before his success on The Chase, Mark was a supply teacher and specialised in maths. He even appeared on the CBBC show Celebrity Supply Teacher, where he offered helpful tips and hacks to those who may be struggling with the subject. On the show, he revealed he had taught maths for 15 years.

5. He supports Sheffield United

The Beast is a Sheffield United supporter, and has occasionally appeared as a special guest on their social media. When asked how often he comes to see a game, he revealed: "I try to get up for about 3 or 4 home games a season", adding that he tries to see away games that are closer to him too.

6. He also stars in the American edition of The Chase

Mark Labbett took The Chase over to the US, appearing as the sole Chaser and keeping his nickname of "The Beast". The American edition follows the same format as the UK one, including a cash builder and final chase round.

Mark Labbett's Fact File.

Answers to the most frequently asked questions about the Chaser.

How old is he?

Mark Labbett is 55 years old. He was born on 15 August 1965.

Is he married?

Mark married his wife Katie in 2014, and they share a son together. The Sun reports that the couple split in 2020.

Does he have children?

Mark has a son.

Where was he born?

Mark was born in Tiverton, Devon.

How tall is he?

Mark is 1.98m tall.

Twitter: @MarkLabbett