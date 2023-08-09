Meet the Zombieverse cast: who's who in the celebrity survival challenge

The walking dead have taken over Netflix once again, because the popular streamer's found its latest South Korean TV hit in the form of Zombieverse, a TV show full of zombies.

Unlike many other Netflix zombie dramas like Army of the Dead, All of us Are Dead, iZombie, Black Summer and more, Zombieverse is ostensibly a reality show. It tasks 10 Korean celebrities to survive in a post-apocalypse world, against a shambling horde of... actors pretending to be zombies.

So the stakes aren't quite as high but the show has proven to be a hit on Netflix all the same, with the cast getting just as competitive as if they were real zombies.

Who's in the cast then? If you're not Korean, you might not know all of the celebrities in the show, so here's who's who in Zombieverse.

Lim Cheol (AKA DinDin)

Lim Cheol (AKA DinDin). (Image credit: Netflix)

Lim Cheol is known professionally as DinDin, his stage name.

Cheol is well known for his music as a rapper, with plenty of singles released over 10 years and many songs featuring in soundtracks. He's also a TV and radio personality, having been in plenty of competition and reality shows.

Yoo Hee-kwan

Yoo Hee-kwan. (Image credit: Netflix)

Given how popular baseball bats are in zombie-fighting culture, it's useful that the survivors in Zombieverse have someone on the team who knows how to use one. Yoo Hee-kwan is a Korean baseball player (although one who admittedly specializes in pitching).

Hee-kwan currently pays for the Doosan Bears, and is a successful pitcher with a good track record. He's been in a few sporting game shows but Zombieverse is his first non-sporting one.

Noh Hong-chul

Noh Hong-chul. (Image credit: Netflix)

Noh Hong-chul is another Korean TV personality, however he's done most of his work as a host.

The full list of shows Hong-chul has hosted or MC'd in is huge, including Korea's Got Talent, Infinite Challenge and I Live Alone. However western audiences might recognize him slightly from his cameos in multiple Psy music videos including the viral hit Gangnam Style.

Kim Jin-young

Kim Jin-young. (Image credit: Netflix)

Kim Jin-young is one of the several YouTubers on this Zombieverse cast list, having also done some work as a streamer under the name DEX. He's not to be confused with an actress of the same name, who was in another Netflix zombie show All of us Are Dead.

Jin-young has been in quite a few reality shows in Korea, most notably dating show Single's Inferno, both as a contestant and then as the host. He's also been in Bloody Game, Adventure by Accident and Witch Hunt varyingly as the host or a contestant.

Park Na-rae

Park Na-rae. (Image credit: Netflix)

Park Na-rae is a comedian, performing both stand-up and in reality and comedy TV shows. In fact, she was the first Korean woman to get a Netflix stand-up special, back in 2019.

Hong Seong Woo

Hong Seong Woo. (Image credit: Netflix)

Undoubtedly the most useful member of the cast if this were a real zombie apocalypse, Hong Seong Woo (real name Kwachu-hyung) is a doctor.

Specializing in urology (admittedly not the most useful in an apocalypse, but still), Seong Woo is known for being a professor and also YouTuber, helping get medical knowledge out into the world.

Lee Si-young

Lee Si-young. (Image credit: Netflix)

An actress by trade, Lee Si-young has been in lots of movies and TV shows. Netflix subscribers will recognize her from Sweet Home and she's also starred in The Birth of the Rich, What's Wrong, Poong-Sang, Valid Love and Grid.

Si-young is also an amateur boxer, a skill which will likely come in handy in a zombie apocalypse, though she didn't quite qualify for the 2014 Asia games nor the 2016 Summer Olympics.

Fukutomi Tsuki

Fukutomi Tsuki. (Image credit: Netflix)

Fukutomi is a K-pop star, who under her stage name Tsuki performs as one of the members of the girl group Billlie. This is a relatively new K-pop band, having formed in 2021.

Prior to that Tsuki was a model and released some music prior, but got into Billlie due to being a trainee at SM Entertainment which created the group.

Jonathan & Patricia Yiombi

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix)

We're combining two siblings into one category here. The Yiombis are siblings from the Congo, who moved to Korea when young and have since become famous from YouTube and other TV ventures.

The two often take TV roles together, such as in Zombieverse as well as The Zone: Survival Mission and Amazing Saturday, due to their chemistry being popular.