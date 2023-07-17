Zombieverse: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know

Zombieverse is about to put a set of celebrities to the test and see whether they have what it takes to survive a zombie apocalypse.

Netflix has already given us one must-watch Korean survival series this year in the form of Physical: 100, and it looks like the streamer's gaining another one this summer.

In Zombieverse, and together to eke out a living in a version of Seoul that's been ravaged by hordes of the undead. There, they'll be forced to go out in search of food, shelter, and more and take on daily tasks to help support the team.

Here's what we know about Zombieverse right now.

Zombieverse will begin streaming exclusively on Netflix from Tuesday, August 8.

At the time of writing, it's unclear what the release schedule for Zombieverse will be, so we'll have to wait to find out whether the whole series will be available to binge at launch or not.

If you're looking for more shows to enjoy, be sure to check out our recommendations for the best shows on Netflix and the best Korean dramas on Netflix that you should be streaming right now.

Zombieverse cast: Who's taking part in the series?

Deadline has revealed a number of the contestants who will be taking part. Among the Zombieverse lineup are Sweet Home star Lee Si-young, Comedian Park Na-rae, rapper DinDin, ex-Korean baseball player Yoo Hee-kwan and Single's Inferno 2 star Kim Jin-young.

We'll include more details about the other stars as and when we learn about them.

What is Zombieverse about?

As we've explained, Zombieverse will task a group of 'survivors' with attempting to survive a zombie apocalypse.

Set on the streets of Seoul in South Korea, the series will put the group to the test and force them to band together in order to take on daily tasks whilst also going out in search of essentials like food and water.

Along the way, they'll be dodging the walking dead and trying not to get 'bitten'; if they are, they'll be forced to exit the game.

The series has been produced by Park Jin-kyung (My Little Television) and Moon Sang-don (Hey! First Time in Korea?).

Is there a Zombieverse trailer?

Yes! A Zombieverse teaser landed on July 10, and it throws us right into the heart of the new show's pretend apocalypse. Although it's less than a minute long, this teaser showcases some of the carnage that we can expect to see this summer, as survivors grapple with the shambling creatures that have taken over.

In it, we see scenes of zombies swarming in and around a theme park a supermarket, and a city district and see some of our survivors trying—and in some cases, failing—to take on the undead. Check it out here: