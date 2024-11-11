Murder Mindfully episode 7 recap: Björn sets a Toni trap

Murder Mindfully episode 7 on Netflix sees Björn outsmart Toni, but Nicole is catching up with the lawyer.

The episode opens with an angry Moller shouting and firing his gun at a hotel door!. We go back in time…

Toni is showing Björn Dragan’s finger. Björn claims the fake thumb was Dragan's idea so Björn could fake his signature if needed. Toni's not buying it and asks Björn how Dragan is sending orders. He claims by phone and Toni says fine, they’ll wait for his call. Björn says that could take days and he has things to do. But Toni strikes him and he collapses.

Björn wakes to find himself tied up and he's stressed. He goes back to his mindfulness training and the words: "When things get too overwhelming just let go of all those concerns. Take a break from your responsibilities. Letting go is a good thing? It doesn't mean that you’ve fallen short, see? All that it means is that you need a moment. The magic word is delegating. Just ask for help. Give it a go".

A gagged Björn asks Siri for help! "Call Sascha now" he pleads. Siri has trouble understanding his muffled voice but eventually understands and makes the call. Sascha is busy organizing the meals at the nursery! But he answers and Björn says he needs to rescue him.

Toni comes back into the room and declares he's tired of waiting for a dead guy to call. He grabs a kitchen knife and asks Björn where Dragan's buried. Sascha arrives and points a gun at Toni, who responds by putting the knife to Björn's throat. They're interrupted by a housekeeper who runs off. Björn says she'll be alerting the cops. Toni decides he better not kill Björn now and heads off. Sascha unties Björn.

Can Björn keep one step ahead of the police? (Image credit: Netflix)

Björn, drinking a milkshake, decides to set a trap for Toni. Moller will be the bait in his trap. Björn knows that he needs to unsettle Moller to get him to act irrationally and also that Moller has tapped his phone. So he arranges for Sascha to claim over the phone Toni is having sex with Moller's wife! Sascha names a hotel they’re meeting in and a room number. Moller calls his wife, marked as “Bunny” on his phone, and finds she’s unavailable. He reaches the hotel.

Björn gets a fright when his wife calls and says Nicole spoke to Emily about the lake house. Björn goes back to his mindfulness to control his anger. Meanwhile, we see Moller — the scene from the start of the episode — reach the hotel room and start shouting obscenities. Moller hears sex noises from behind the door, but we see it's just Sascha and co playing a recording. He fires shots at the door. Meanwhile, Björn hears his guru's words — "Just keep your cool, stay calm, and know you are in control" — as he speaks to Nicole. He arranges to meet with her alone for a chat.

Moller gets a shock when rather than Toni and his wife he finds Paula and Pepe in the hotel bedroom. Sascha tells Moller he's fired an illegal gun at two hotel guests, but not to worry they will find a solution that suits everyone. Sascha adds that Moller's wife is in the hotel but a few floors below. He points out that the chief of police might be interested in the tape they have of Moller shooting in the hotel and screaming. He says Moller could be looking at attempted murder. Sascha tells Moller he wants him to stop passing information on about them unless told otherwise. He tells Moller to phone Toni and tell him where they have Malte, their prisoner, locked up.

Toni duly goes to where Malte is being kept prisoner. Björn and the gang watch Toni via security cameras with Malte. Björn wonders how Toni will kill Malte and goes back to his mindfulness training and uses the advice to smile to relax yourself — try it, it’s quite effective!

Toni kills Malte. Sascha wonders why Björn is smiling! Toni finds the door closed. Björn then starts using the microphone to taunt Toni who's locked in and angry. Initially, he uses sound effects to distort his voice but then says it's him and lists everything Toni has done. Björn visits Boris. He tells him they've caught the traitor. They arrange a meeting place for Björn to bring Toni. At the lake house, Nicole's divers find something...

