Murder Mindfully episode 4 recap: who's the police mole?

Murder Mindfully episode 4 on Netflix sees Björn have some serious childcare issues, while he discovers there's a mole in the police.

Here's what happens... A SWAT team smash a door in and trigger a grenade which explodes, shooting an officer back through the door. In the rubble we see a photo… we then rewind through time, briefly seeing the photo again, and eventually going back to Björn talking to his daughter. She's playing and talking about their weekend together at the lake. Björn's wife is stressed that nursery schools keep passing on taking their daughter. A letter from the latest nursery to turn Emily down says they took the decision as Björn "once threatened" them that his client wanted to turn their school into a brothel! Katharina says she'll leave Björn if he doesn't get Emily a place.

(Image credit: Netflix)

He keeps ignoring Toni's calls. Björn heads to the nursery but they won’t speak to him after the brothel incident. He pleads for Emily to be allowed in but is told where to go by a bloke in a dodgy tracksuit running the place.

Björn starts researching the owners of the nursery and discovers they have a fashion sideline that uses child labor! Björn decides it's time for Dragan to send his crew some instructions.



Björn meets one of Toni's crew, Sascha, in a playground. They talk about Murat being shot dead. Björn asks if he thinks Boris was behind the killing. But Sascha thinks otherwise. He says Dragan thinks Toni has been stealing from him. Sascha says that when he and Dragan went to try and catch the dealers in the parking lot they’d been tipped off and were waiting for them. "And who would benefit most if Dragan and I both blew up?" Björn replies: "Toni". Sascha isn't sure why Murat was killed but throws in that Toni might have bugged Björn's phone and that he's been boasting about having a cop on his payroll.



Björn then tells Sascha he has a message from Dragan, rather than a brothel he wants them in the children's daycare business! Sascha seems suspicious but then smiles. But he does wonder when Dragan will give some orders about their actual main business. "If Dragans thinks we should then we will annex the kindergarten!" Sascha starts warming to the plan and thinks it could help his childcare issues as well — it turns out he has two kids who are in the playground! Even gangsters have childcare issues!



Björn thinks either Toni or Boris wanted Dragan dead in the parking lot, but isn't sure who. Björn sends Toni an address for Dragan, which is actually the address of the office manager who hates him! Björn goes back to his office to deliver the papers "signed" by Dragan.



On the way out, the office manager is on the floor in distress. Turns out someone lobbed a grenade into her apartment! Björn departs the office and walks into Toni. Toni claims someone could have hacked Björn’s phone for the address. Björn tells Toni to chill out, while Toni threatens to kill him. Björn goes back to his mindfulness training and remembers the advice to stand your ground to brash bullies.

Björn asks Toni why there was an explosion at a woman's apartment right after he texted Toni the address. Toni hits back saying unless Björn puts him in contact with Dragan tonight he and his daughter will die. "He shouldn't have said that,” Björn says to the camera. "In the last few days, others have died for less."

Björn gives Toni some very frank advice on the risks of ignoring Dragan’s orders to keep his head down. Toni says if Björn’s bluffing and Dragan is dead then he's "as good as dead".

At the apartment, Nicole and Moller talk about how the SWAT team arrived only for a hand grenade to roll in. Nicole takes a call and gets excited.

Björn arrives at the nursery school. He tells Sascha about the phone message he sent Toni and the grenade. Sascha says he'd like to be the head of the nursery school and Björn says funnily that's what Dragan was thinking.

The police have located Dragan's finger and ring. Nicole says she thinks they’re looking for Dragan’s body and his murderer. Moeller gives a look — could he be the mole?

Björn has a meeting with the three owners of the nursery school and announces Sascha as the new head. They laugh. But then Sascha uses a little muscle to be more persuasive. When they still refuse, Sascha says he's installed some fun things on their hard drives which means it wouldn't be a good idea for them to call the cops. Björn also says he will tell their social media followers about how they’re exploiting child labor. Björn, who's acting like a mafia boss himself, gets them to agree after some nose-breaking by Sascha. That’s one way of solving your childcare issues!

But as they walk out of the nursery, Björn and Sascha are taken, hostage!

Murder Mindfully is on Netflix now.