Murder Mindfully episode 3 recap: Björn has a big thumb of a problem

In Murder Mindfully episode 3, Björn has a problem with the thumb of a dead mafia boss, while the police become increasingly suspicious.

Here's everything that happened in episode 3 of Murder Mindfully on Netflix... . The episode opens with one of Dragan's goons, Murat, waiting on a park bench. The next minute he's shot dead. Was it Björn?

We go back in time and Björn wakes up, checks his fridge where he's storing Dragan’s thumb, and gets dressed. He says he advises his clients not to change their behavior when accused of a crime and he's following his own advice. Rather than taking his car, he decides to take the subway to work but worries everyone can tell what he's done. He's not helped by the fact Dragan's crimes are making the front pages of the papers. But he uses his breathing exercises. Murat calls and asks to meet up to talk about Dragan.



At the office, Björn is called to the conference room and questioned about the weekend. But rather than questioning him about killing a mafia boss, they actually want to talk to him about his behavior towards the rude secretary. He finds this funny.

To keep calm as they throw accusations at him, he returns to his mindfulness training. He then neatly turns the tables on the partners in the law firm, pointing out they're ultimately responsible for protecting "pimping drug lord" Dragan. He threatens them saying if they're not careful Dragan could cause them a lot of trouble. Björn suggests he leaves the firm and Dragan comes with him. "I've got a way with him," he assures them. Well, and he's dead! And he then asks for 10 months' money as severance.

Dragan maybe dead, but he's still causing Björn problems (Image credit: Netflix)

Confident that the three old bosses will agree to his proposal, he starts packing up his desk. He also copies from his computer details of all of Dragan's business dealings. To keep Dragan alive, he also takes a copy of the power of attorney Dragan had once signed in case of emergencies. He gets a call from Toni but ignores it. A frustrated Toni screams and throws a glass. Meanwhile, the three old men agree to his severance deal.

On the subway, his inner peace is disturbed when Murat sits beside him on the metro. He asks him why he's ignoring Toni’s calls and asks Björn to speak to Dragan.

Back at his apartment, Björn focuses on how to make a copy of Dragan’s thumb which is rotting in his fridge. But gets in a mess. However, his mindfulness training comes back and he tells himself he's calm.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

He then falls asleep and is woken by his wife phoning. She's shocked that he picks up and even more surprised when he says he's happy to come over to talk about Emily. She mentions that Emily lost a toy bird and that could he look in his car for it. Meanwhile, he practices using Dragan’s thumbprint. He finds the toy bird, which repeats what you say, and tells it: "I chopped up my client, and I've never felt more free."

Murat calls to check he’s still on for the meeting. He heads to the park but Murat is dead and the police are there including Nicole who spots Björn. He feels fear but again goes back to his mindfulness training. He remembers his guru saying: "When you start feeling afraid, I want you to concentrate and focus on your airflow."

Nicole gives him a warning (Image credit: Netflix)

It turns out the rival gang is behind the killing, not Björn as you might have thought from the opening scene of the episode. Nicole warns Björn things could turn out really badly for him. She says she knows someone helped Dragan escape and asks him why a lawyer would take his daughter to a mafia boss’ lake house. She wonders if she might find Dragan if she searched Björn’s new apartment. Well, we know she wouldn’t find all of him, but she might find his thumb in the fridge.

Björn rushes back to his apartment to clean up worried the police will search it. Toni knocks at the door. He tries to flush the thumb down the loo, but turns out thumbs are difficult to flush, who knew?! Toni’s massive dog barks and Toni says he thinks Björn is messing with him. Björn then does something really gross - he gives the dog Dragan’s thumb as the world’s worst dog treat! Toni threatens Björn, saying he’ll be a dead man if he doesn’t hear from Dragan in the next three days. But while Björn is free of the thumb at last, the mischievous raven drops Dragan’s finger into a wine glass somewhere!

Murder Mindfully is on Netflix now.