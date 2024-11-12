Murder Mindfully ending explained: Does Björn get away?

Murder Mindfully episode 8 on Netflix is the final episode of this fun series. Can Björn get away with it all?

The final episode opens with Björn and the gang driving Toni, who's swearing at them and threatening to kill them all. To stay calm, Björn goes back to his mindfulness training.

We return to the start of the day with Björn waking up. On the plus side, Emily has her nursery school place and Toni is ready to be taken to Boris. But his big problem is how can Boris see a very dead Dragan? He has a plan involving some police stickers which he thinks might work, but if it doesn't he'll be dead in a ditch by the end of the day. Can he solve this "insane mess"?

He moves into his new office in the nursery and fakes a contract with Dragan with "excellent conditions". He sets himself up as self-employed.

Nicole knows something isn't right (Image credit: Netflix)

Nicole, meanwhile, is at the police station looking at footage of Dragan clubbing his victim to death in the parking lot and spies Dragan's distinctive belt and matches it to some evidence. She phones Moller, but he doesn’t answer. He's handcuffed in a car being driven somewhere in a lorry!

Nicole then gets a message from Björn about meeting up. Moller's car is removed from the lorry. Nicole wonders where he's vanished too. Meanwhile, Moller is taken to his girlfriend's father’s house. He's told he is going to knock on the door and say he wants to marry his girlfriend and is given flowers and booze. But as he's about to cross the road, he’s shoved in front of a vehicle and is killed.

Nicole arrives at the nursery. She shows a photo of Dragan's belt buckle, which she says they found in the lake. Björn argues that the belt is mass-produced and that Nicole has a problem with him because of their past. "Why are you hung up on making a case out of nothing?" he asks. Björn then plays his trump card, offering Nicole's child a place at the nursery!

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Björn's wife phones and asks him to look after Emily as she begins nursery because she's got a job. Björn says he can sort it.



We return to the start of the episode with Toni in the car. They drug Toni and place an apple in his mouth, as Boris requested. They arrive at the parking lot. Boris isn’t impressed Dragan isn’t there. Björn shows him the video which proves Toni is the traitor. Toni is brought out of the car and strung up and they attach grenades to his privates! And well that’s the end of Toni.

A drone, that we see is being flown by a hiding Sacha, flies above them and Boris gets one of his crew to shoot it down. It's marked police (it’s wrapped in the police stickers Björn was cutting earlier!). Björn suggests that Boris needs to go into hiding and suggests he goes to where Dragan is hiding! He persuades Boris to get into the boot of his car! And for the second time, he has a major gangster in his boot.

We briefly see Björn at the lake and then some more words of wisdom from his mindfulness coach. Next, we see Emily and Björn at the nursery. Sascha welcomes Emily and Björn looks around to see Nicole with her child, so she did accept the place.

Nicole says sorry to Björn for involving Emily. She adds that Moller died in Poland. She says what's weird is when they searched his phone the last number he called was Toni's. Björn tells her to focus on being at the nursery rather than catching a non-existent killer.

Later, we see Björn at his desk. And he starts writing messages with the newspapers but rather than Dragan it is from Boris, who clearly he's killed and dumped as well. He has a second dead gangster's thumb to use! We also see Nicole at her desk at the police station. She looks at the photo of Moller's body. And Emily’s toy! Yes, the one Björn recorded his confession on! She accidentally activates the toy. Björn stares at the camera and then Nicole hears his confession: "I chopped up my client, and I've never felt more free. Ha ha ha ha!" And the series ends potentially setting up Murder Mindfully season 2. While Nicole hasn't caught Björn yet, the toy evidence will surely encourage her to continue chasing the villainous lawyer...