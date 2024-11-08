Murder Mindfully episode 6 recap: Can Björn outsmart Toni?

Murder Mindfully episode 6 on Netflix sees Björn trying to outsmart Toni...

The episode opens with a clock ticking and we're in a primary school class. We see Toni in one of the chairs and then he leaps out declaring he's going to kill Björn. “It was fun while it lasted," says Björn.

We go back in time, and Björn is in the woods. He has a video call with Emily and says sorry for not coming to the zoo. He goes back to his mindfulness training as he seeks the perfect solution to his problems. Thinking of his training, he goes for a walk in a bid to stir his mind into finding solutions. On his walk, he "meets" his problems — Toni (solution: kill Toni?), Boris (solution: kill Boris?) and then the man he helped torture pops up and suggests murdering seems the answer to all his problems. But Björn says he's not a killer, however, Dragan's ghost reminds him, he is! On his walk, he "meets" Nicole and says he's not sure how much she knows, she suggests turning himself in, which he scoffs at. She suggests he could kill her too, but he replies: "No, Nicole, you know I can't kill you". Then he "meets" Moller and says that he put Emily in harm's way so he could kill him without remorse.



A drone chases him and he knocks it out of the sky with a stick. A man then runs out from the trees and complains the drone was a present for his son. Björn covers the cost but warns the man to be more careful. At his apartment, he starts using the newspapers to send messages, using Dragan’s thumbprint on them to make it look like the dead mobster made the orders. Björn calls Sascha and says Dragan wants them to have a meeting with everyone including Toni. Moller visits Toni and shows him a photo of Dragan’s missing digit.



We return to the scene at the start of the episode, with Dragan’s troops — Walter, ex-military, head of arms dealing; Stanislav, smuggler; Carla, sex worker head; Toni and Sascha — sitting around the primary school table. Björn reveals he plans to turn the tables on Toni. Björn plays with Toni, making him get his bag and then saying it's the wrong one.

Nicole goes to question Emily (Image credit: Netflix)

At the lake house, Moller tells Nicole they haven’t found Dragan’s body. She suggests getting divers to investigate the lake.

Back at the school, Björn hands out the newspapers to each of Dragan’s team with their personal orders from "Dragan". Björn gets them to pass around the papers reading out all the instructions.

Toni looks like he’s going to blow up as Björn goads him. Some of the others ask Sascha if he can fit some of their kids in the nursery school! Toni plays his trump card: the police photo of Dragan's finger and accuses Björn of playing them all for fools. Björn claims it's not Dragan’s finger. Björn claims that Dragan has faked his death to escape the police. After one jibe too many, Toni tries to attack Björn but the others stop him. Toni accuses Björn of killing Dragan. It seems it’s the end but then Sascha leaps to Björn’s defense and claims to have spoken to Dragan that morning. Toni storms out.

Nicole knocks at Björn’s and his wife answers. She wants to speak to Emily about what she might have seen at the lake, Katharina initially refuses but then changes her mind.



Björn shows the gang the video of the prisoner saying Toni's behind everything. They want to kill Toni, but Björn says they must let Boris do that.

Nicole starts asking Emily some questions. Emily mentions that her dad had a lot of work in the trunk, but that he left it while they played. Sascha says he doesn’t want to know what's happened with Dragan, but he prefers Björn’s way of thinking to Toni's. They reach an understanding.



Björn thinks everything is looking much better, but when he returns to his apartment Toni is there and has Dragan’s fake thumb!