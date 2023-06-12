Never Have I Ever season 4 ending explained: what happens to Devi?

After four seasons, it's time to say goodbye to Never Have I Ever.

Over the course of 40 episodes, audiences have watched the hilarious romantic mishaps and high school adventures of Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan), her two best friends Eleanor (Ramona Young) and Fabiola (Lee Rodriguez), and her nemesis-turned-friend Benjamin (Jaren Lewison).

But how exactly did Never Have I Ever end? What happens to Devi? You can find the answer to the major questions regarding the Never Have I Ever season 4 ending below. Unsurprisingly, there are SPOILERS ahead.

Who does Devi lose her virginity to?

Those who saw the end of Never Have I Ever season 3 won't be surprised to learn that Devi loses her virginity to Ben Gross.

Unfortunately they both think the sex is so bad they can't even discuss it afterwards. Devi does try to text him, though, asking if they can meet up. But Ben misinterprets her texts and gives her a curt response saying he's too busy, before coldly telling her to have a good summer.

When Devi returns to school several weeks later, she learns that Ben is now in a relationship with Margot (Victoria Moroles). A livid Devi shouts at Ben in front of everyone at school, provoking Margot to jump to his defense.

Devi admits to her therapist Dr. Jamie Ryan (Niecy Nash) that she is jealous of Ben seemingly picking Margot over her. When she tells Ben that, though, he tells her they shouldn't be together. Ben says he's himself when he's around Margot, rather than constantly competing and arguing with Devi. Ben also adds that Margot has banned him from speaking to Devi.

But while Devi's relationship with Ben hits an all-time low, she soon gets another boyfriend.

Who is Devi dating in Never Have I Ever season 4?

Devi actually ends up dating Ethan (Michael Cimino) for a few episodes of Never Have I Ever season 4. On the first day of their senior year, Devi and Eleanor suddenly notice that Ethan has gotten "hot over the summer" and is now leading the most popular group in school. Eleanor takes much more of an interest in Ethan, feelings that are accelerated when she and Trent (Benjamin Norris) split up.

When Ethan mistakenly graffitis Devi's car, thinking it belongs to a teacher who gave him a bad grade, she shouts at him and tells him he has to pay to repair it. As he fixes the car, Ethan tells Devi that he has feelings for her.

Devi is attracted to Ethan, too, but as Eleanor has a crush on him, she vows not to do anything. However, when Ethan throws a party, he kisses Devi. Eleanor walks in on them. She tells Devi that Ethan just kissed her 15 minutes ago. After briefly falling out, Eleanor realizes she still has feelings for Trent and she allows Devi to date Ethan.

Over the next few episodes, Devi revels in dating the bad-boy of the school. Ethan's behavior even improves, as he helps Devi after she makes a bad first impression with a Princeton University rep. But when Devi discovers that Ethan stole the rep's purse, she realizes she has to dump him so that he doesn't lead her down a bad path.

Who does Devi end up with in Never Have I Ever?

Of course it's Ben. Over the remaining episodes of season 4, Devi and Ben slowly start to become friends again. She loans Ben a shirt after he gets paint on his ahead of a meeting with Columbia University rep. Ben protects Devi when a university student hits on her during a visit to Princeton, even getting punched for his troubles.

When Ben splits up with Margot after he overhears her downplaying her relationship to a prospective buyer of her painting, it looks as though he and Devi will quickly get back together. But Ben immediately leaves school for New York City, as he has a summer internship.

Ben's love for Devi is too much, though. He decides to fly back to California so he can surprise Devi at her grandmother Nirmala's (Ranjita Chakravary) wedding to Len (Jeff Garlin). He says he suddenly had the urge to tell Devi that he loves her. She says she loves him, too. They leave the wedding for his house, where they have sex again, which is much better than the first time.

What happens to Devi in Never Have I Ever?

Initially put on a waitlist by Princeton and rejected by every other Ivy League school, Devi is finally accepted to Princeton after writing a heartfelt and emotional letter explaining how the death of her father impacted her life but ultimately made her stronger.

Meanwhile, after quitting college, Paxton (Darren Barnet) returns to become a teacher, Nalini (Poorna Jagannathan) starts dating Margot's dad, Kamala (Richa Moorjani) moves to Baltimore, Eleanor gets back with Trent and becomes a director as well as an actress, and Fabiola goes to Howard University to improve diversity in robotics.

With Ben at Columbia University in New York and Devi at Princeton in New Jersey, the pair both vow to make their relationship work. John McEnroe's glorious narration even wraps things up nicely, when he says, "After four rocky years of high school, Devi finally had both the boy and the college of her dreams."

He then says goodbye, but only after giving the ultimate tease of, "This is John McEnroe live from Princeton, N.J., signing off … for now." Perhaps one day we might see more of Devi and Never Have I Ever.

