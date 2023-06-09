Who plays Ethan in Never Have I Ever?

Hit comedy series Never Have I Ever season 4 has finally landed on Netflix to conclude teen Devi Vishwakumar's (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) complicated story.

Never Have I Ever began in 2020 and we've seen some of our fan-favorites go through the ups and downs of high school and typical teenage troubles.

Throughout the seasons, we were introduced to a number of new characters and this time, we met Sherman Oaks High student Ethan.

Self-proclaimed bad boy Ethan made his debut in the first episode of Never Have I Ever season four and instantly caught the attention of Devi and her friends.

Initially, Devi had no interest in the cool skater, but in true Devi fashion, that quickly began to change.

But who plays Ethan in Never Have I Ever? Read below if you want to find out...

Who plays Ethan in Never Have I Ever?

Ethan is played by Michael Cimino, who initially wanted to become a singer. However, he pursued a career in acting when he moved to Los Angeles at 18 years old and later starred in the supernatural horror Annabelle Comes Home.

You may recognize Michael from playing the titular character in Love, Victor, the spin-off series of Love, Simon, which was his first leading role. He has also appeared in Senior Year, How I Met Your Father and currently voices Kevin in Disney Channel's Hansel & Gretel.

Talking to J-14, Michael teased how high schooler Ethan would shake things up in Never Have I Ever season four.

He said: “I’d say [I’m shaking things up] for the long term better, but for the short term, way worse."

(Image credit: Courtesy Of Netflix)

Showrunner Lang Fisher also spoke about Michael's character to The Wrap, revealing that: “He is a whole different kind of character. He’s like the opposite of Des. He is a true bad boy, like bad at school, kind of gets in trouble a lot.”

“He’s a thirst trap in a different way. He’s someone who [Devi] thinks is a degenerate but can’t help but be like, ‘Well, he is incredibly hot.’”

Never Have I Ever season 4 is available to watch on Netflix now.