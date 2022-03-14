Senior Year: release date, cast, plot and everything we know

Senior Year is heading to Netflix in the spring, and it's the latest film starring Rebel Wilson, who plays the lead role of cheerleader Stephanie Conway.

The film is directed by Alex Hardcastle, an award-winning director who is known for his work on hit comedy shows like Parks and Recreation and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, so he's no stranger to the genre!

It's set to release worldwide later this year so with this in mind, here's everything you need to know about new Netflix comedy Senior Year...

Senior Year arrives on Netflix on May 13 and will be exclusively available via that streaming service. We don't know if it will be available in select cinemas just yet.

Rebel Wilson confirmed the release date via Instagram, writing: "Got my butterfly clips and glitter, and I'm ready to head back to 2002! #SeniorYear premieres May 13 on @netflix"

Senior Year plot

Senior Year takes place between 1997 and 2017 and follows Stephanie Conway (Rebel Wilson) after she wakes from a 20-year coma. The younger version of Stephanie is played by Mare of Easttown star Angourie Rice.

The official synopsis reads: "She's the captain of the cheerleading squad, dating the quarterback and is well on her way to becoming the prom queen. Girls want to be her and guys want to be with her. She has it all — until she falls off the top of the cheerleading pyramid and goes into a coma.

"Fast forward 20 years later and Ruby finally wakes up from her coma as a 37-year-old woman. She goes back to her high school and tries to assume her role as the star of her school. Most of all, she is still set on winning the crown as prom queen."

Senior Year cast

Starring alongside Rebel Wilson includes the likes of Alicia Silverstone, Sam Richardson, Zoë Chao, Mary Holland, and Chris Parnell, but details about characters and roles have not yet been announced. We'll keep you updated once we know more!

Senior Year trailer

We don't have a trailer for Senior Year yet as the film is still in post-production. Watch this space though!