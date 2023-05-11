Never Have I Ever season 4: release date, cast and everything we know about the comedy

Get ready for senior year! Never Have I Ever season 4 is on its way.

Never Have I Ever debuted back in 2020 and since then, we've seen these characters go through the ups and downs of high school and just being a teenager. Unfortunately, every story must come to an end and season 4 will serve as the last one for the Netflix teen comedy, which means the anticipation is at an all time high as we wait to see what happens to our favorite characters.

Here's everything we know about Never Have I Ever's final season.

The series comes back on Thursday, June 8, only on Netflix. This season will include 10 30-minute episodes all dropping at once to wrap up the story.

Never Have I Ever season 4 plot

A coming-of-age comedy, Never Have I Ever is about the complicated life of a modern-day first-generation Indian American teenage girl, Devi, an overachieving high school student who has a short fuse that gets her into difficult situations.

Here’s the official plot summary for season 4 from Netflix:

"Senior year has finally arrived. Between college conundrums, identity crises and crushes that won't fade, are Devi and the gang ready to face the future?"

Never Have I Ever season 4 cast

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan stars as Devi Vishwakumar. In addition to starring in the Netflix series, she has lent her voice to Turning Red, My Little Pony: Make Your Mark, and My Little Pony: Tell Your Tale.

Poorna Jagannathan is Nalini Vishwakumar, Devi's mother. The actress is known for The Night Of, Defending Jacob, The Act, Ramy, Gypsy and Big Little Lies.

Richa Moorjani reprises her role as Kamala, Devi's older cousin. Along with her previous work in The Mindy Project, Sullivan & Son and Hot Mess Holiday, she was recently in Fargo and True Story with Ed & Randall.

Jaren Lewison portrays Ben Gross, Devi's school rival who she ended up sleeping with at the end of season 3. Lewison was additionally in Tag and 90 Feet from Home.

Darren Barnet plays Paxton Hall-Yoshida, Devi's crush. Barnet can most recently be seen in Netflix's Love Hard. The actor's other credits include Untitled Horror Movie, American Pie Presents: Girls’ Rules, S.W.A.T., Simi Valley, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Criminal Minds and This Is Us.

Lee Rodriguez, who returns as Devi’s best friend Fabiola Torres, has also worked on The Good Doctor, Class of Lies, and Grown-ish.

Ramona Young brings the character of Eleanor Wong, another of Devi's best friends, to life. She can be recognized for Blockers, The Prank, DC's Legends of Tomorrow and The Santa Clarita Diet.

Also in the cast is Niecy Nash (The Rookie: Feds) as Devi's therapist and tennis legend John McEnroe serving as the narrator.

Never Have I Ever season 4 trailer

The official trailer picks up right where the season 3 finale ended: Devi and Ben have officially done it, which means it's time for a banging ending. Just like Devi, we’re not ready to say goodbye to this show, but remember, change is good.

Watch the full trailer below:

How to watch Never Have I Ever season 4

A Netflix original, Never Have I Ever streams exclusively on Netflix. So anyone wanting to watch it is going to be a subscription to the popular streaming service. Good thing is there are a number of plans to fit different budget needs.