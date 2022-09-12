What happened to Roxana at the end of Netflix's No Limit?

Warning! Contains spoilers for No Limit!

No Limit follows the passionate, yet toxic relationship of world champion freediver Pascal (Sofiane Zermani) and his student Roxana (Camille Rowe), who leaves college to take on a freediving course in the South of France.

The pair embark in a love affair where Roxana finds herself diving into dangerous depths in the sport, as well as navigating her intense relationship with the competitive Pascal.

No Limit is loosely based a true story and despite Pascal and Roxana's steamy romance, their love story results in a tragic end.

So what happened at the end of No Limit? What happened to Roxana? Here is everything you need to know...

No Limit ending explained: what happened to Roxana?

As Pascal and Roxana embark on their passionate romance while competing in the dangerous sport of freediving, Roxana begins second guessing the relationship when Pascal's controlling side begins to rear its ugly head.

She soon discovers that he has been cheating on her, but his guilt tripping makes her stay in the toxic relationship.

Roxana finds herself becoming a popular athlete in the freediving world, but Pascal, who was forced to take a step back from diving due to a medical condition, is jealous of anyone who can beat the world record which he has failed to do.

Despite his intense feelings of jealousy he becomes Roxana's freediving instructor, and constantly pushes Roxana to dangerous limits to compete in the No Limit category and create a new world record of 180 metres.

When the day of the competition arrives, Tom (César Domboy), a safety diver who Roxana had a fling with, is checking her diving equipment to make sure it's working properly.

Tom later sees Pascal secretly handling the equipment and reassures him that it's already been checked.

As Roxana makes the daring attempt to break the record, she dives to the bottom of the ocean but finds that the air tank lift bag has failed and cannot inflate to bring her up to the surface.

Tom panics and manages to fix the equipment, however, she is unable to reach the surface in time and drowns.

The final scene sees Roxana's grandfather sobbing in a boat as he spreads Roxana's ashes into the sea.

Did Pascal kill Roxana?

It is heavily implied that Pascal intercepted the equipment so that Roxana couldn't break the world record, which resulted in her drowning.

When both Tom and Pascal were interviewed by the police about her death, no details were revealed about the tragedy, even though Tom saw Pascal messing with the equipment right before Roxana's dive.

As a heartbroken Tom arrives at the airport, Pascal stares at him as he smokes a cigarette, a look of knowing on his face.

Although it's not actually said, but by the look on Pascal's face we can guess that Pascal caused the accident that killed Roxana.

Pascal's jealousy got the better of him and he wanted to make sure that both the love of his life and his biggest competitor couldn't beat him. This also meant that she couldn't leave him for Tom after he clocked on to their affair.

No Limit is available to watch on Netflix now.