One of Us Is Lying season 2 cast: who's who in the teen murder mystery

Who's in the cast of One of Us Is Lying season 2?

One of Us Is Lying is a teen drama based on Karen M. McManus' bestselling novel of the same name.

It follows Belview High students Bronwyn, Addy, Nate, and Cooper, who all became suspects in the murder of Simon Kelleher. They all hold dark secrets that they would go to desperate measures to protect — but are any of them capable of murder?

The first season of the hit murder mystery finished on a huge cliffhanger, so it was up to One of Us Is Lying season 2 to answer fans' much-needed questions.

The majority of the main cast returned to reprise their roles for the sequel, so let's take a look at the young stars appearing in One of Us Is Lying season 2...

Annalisa Cochrane plays Addy

(Image credit: Matt Groesch/Peacock)

Annalisa Cochrane plays popular Bayview High student Addy. Also a cheerleader, her reputation at school came under threat in season 1 when she became a suspect in Simon's murder — she's now hiding a dark secret, but what could it be?

Annalisa played Yasmine in Netflix's Cobra Kai and has starred in Into the Dark and The Young and the Restless.

Marianly Tejada plays Bronwyn

(Image credit: Matt Grace/Peacock)

Marianly Tejada stars as Bronwyn, an intelligent and high-flying academic at Bayview High. She would go to desperate lengths to protect the ones she loves and threatened Simon when he criticized her sister, Maeve on his gossip website 'About That'.

Marianly guest starred in Orange is the New Black and has had roles in The Purge, Who's the Boss? and Once Upon a Fish.

Cooper van Grootel plays Nate

(Image credit: Peacock)

Cooper van Grootel portrays Nate, a troubled student with a criminal background. He was on probation for selling drugs in season 1 and became the police's prime suspect.

Cooper got his acting start in the ABC series The Legend of Gavin Tenner and has since gone on to star in Mystery Road, Go Karts and Savage River.

Jessica McLeod plays Janae

(Image credit: Peacock)

Jessica McLeod plays Simon's best friend Janae. She was one of his only friends at Bayview High, who stuck by him even when he set up the toxic gossip website that caused chaos amongst the school.

Jessica has appeared in The Unforgivable alongside Sandra Bullock, Hollow in the Land, Everfall, You Me Her and Death Note.

Melissa Collazo plays Maeve

(Image credit: Matt Grace/Peacock)

Melissa Collazo is Maeve, Bronwyn's younger sister who is keen to solve the murder alongside Bronwyn.

Some of Melissa's previous acting work include Little Mermaid, Swamp Things, Naked and Lena and Snowball.

Sara Thompson plays Vanessa

(Image credit: Matt Groesch/Peacock)

Sara Thompson stars as Vanessa, the Queen Bee of Bayview High and Addy's former best friend. She used the attention surrounding Simon's death to get her 15 minutes of fame.

Sara is known for playing Molly Ross in the Canadian series Burden of Truth and has also acted in The 100.

Chibuikem Uche plays Cooper

(Image credit: Peacock)

Chibuikem Uche plays Cooper, a jock who is a promising baseball star. However, his promising future was jeopardised when he was suspected of murder after a shock accusation was posted about him by Simon.

Chibuikem's other acting work include The Tomorrow War alongside Chris Pratt and American Housewife.

Joe Witkowski plays Cole

(Image credit: Matt Grace/Peacock)

Joe Witkowski is Cole, Jake's (Barrett Carnahan) elder brother who is investigating his brother's disappearance.

The young actor has previously starred in Guns Akimbo, Shadow in the Cloud and The Wilds.

Jacque Drew plays Detective Wheeler

Jacque Drew portrays Detective Wheeler, she is the detective investigating Simon's murder.

Jacque appeared in the Oscar-nominated movie The Power of the Dog and some of her other acting work includes Power Rangers, The Royal Treatment and Ash vs Evil Dead.

Who else stars in One of Us is Lying season 2?

Other young actors appearing in One of Us is Lying season 2 are...

Barrett Carnahan as Jake

Mark McKenna as Simon

Alimi Ballard as Kevin

Aidee Walker as Ellen

Ali Liebert as Ann

Doralynn Mui as Fiona

Emma Jenkins-Purro as Giselle

One of Us is Lying season 2 is available to watch on Netflix and Peacock now.