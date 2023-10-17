The Devil on Trial: Is it a true story? What happened to Arne Cheyenne Johnson?

Netflix's latest documentary film The Devil on Trial explores one of the most extraordinary and frightening cases in American legal history.

Directed by Christopher Holt, it recounts the real-life story of 19-year-old Arne Cheyenne Johnson, who was put on trial in 1981 for murdering his landlord, Alan Bono. Johnson protested his innocence, insisting the devil made him carry out the heinous crime.

The case made national news as it was the first — and only to this day — time "demonic possession" had been used as a defense in a US murder trial.

Including firsthand accounts and actual recordings of alleged devil possession, the film focuses on the events leading up to the high-profile trial and the shocking aftermath.

But just how much of The Devil on Trial is based on truth? We have everything you need to know...

What is The Devil on Trial about?

The Devil on Trial tells the notorious story of Arne Cheyenne Johnson, a teenager from Brookfield, Connecticut, who stabbed his 40-year-old landlord Alan Bono to death at a party on February 16, 1981.

The violent crime sent shockwaves around Brookfield, and was the first time an unlawful killing had been committed in the small town’s history.

The day after Johnson’s arrest, paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, informed the police the perpetrator was under the influence of demonic forces when he murdered Bono.

The world’s media quickly descended on the case, which was in part fuelled by the Warrens — who were self-professed demonologists and had investigated the infamous haunting in Amityville, Long Island, several years earlier.

Often referred to as the "Devil Made Me Do It" case, Johnson’s trial, which took place between October and November 1981 became a big news story and the subject of gruesome fascination.

In the entire history of the United States legal system, it was the only time demonic possession was used as an official defense.

The Devil on Trial recounts the events that shocked a nation and includes first-hand accounts from people closest to the case, including Johnson himself.

Arne Cheyenne Johnson after his arrest in The Devil on Trial. (Image credit: Netflix )

Is The Devil on Trial based on a true story?

Shockingly, yes.

Although the case of Arne Cheyenne Johnson has inspired countless fictionalized tales in television, literature and film, The Devil on Trial is the first time many of those directly involved have spoken publicly.

Using real home videos, reenactments, and interviews, those at the center of the trial, including Arne Cheyenne Johnson, give their account of what happened.

Going back to the months leading up to the murder, The Devil on Trial explores how 11-year-old David Glatzel, the brother of Arne Cheyenne Johnson’s girlfriend showed signs of demonic possession, including muttering in Latin and experiencing strange visions, convulsions and spasms.

David’s concerned family enlisted the help of Ed and Lorraine Warren, who petitioned for a formal exorcism to be performed on the child.

In a terrifying twist, it was claimed by those present at the exorcism, that an evil demon fled David’s body and took up residence within Johnson’s.

(L to R) Judy Glatzel and David Glatzel in The Devil on Trial. (Image credit: Netflix )

What happens in the opening of The Devil on Trial?

The Devil on Trial opens with the chilling real-life audio recordings of 11-year-old David Glatzel, displaying behavior that suggested he was possessed by a demonic force.

The film goes back to where it all started, showing the house in Brookfield, Connecticut, where David and his family lived.

David Glatzel is interviewed on camera, sharing this is the first time he’s ever spoken about his traumatic ordeal.

Newsreels of Arne Cheyenne Johnson’s arrest are shown, and viewers get their first glimpse of the man who claimed he murdered because he was consumed by Satan himself.

Warning — it’s not for the faint-hearted!

Was Arne Cheyenne Johnson found guilty of murder?

On November 24, 1981, Johnson was convicted of first-degree manslaughter for the killing of his landlord, Alan Bono.

During the trial, Johnson’s defense lawyer had sought to prove his client’s innocence upon the claim of demonic possession and denial of personal responsibility.

However, the judge ruled that such a claim could never be proven and was ultimately infeasible in a court of law.

Johnson was subsequently sentenced to 20 years in prison, although he was released for good behavior after serving just under five years.

David Glatzel today in The Devil on Trial. (Image credit: Netflix )

What happened to Arne Cheyenne Johnson after he was released?

Arne Cheyenne Johnson walked out of jail a free man in 1986. He only ended up serving a quarter of his 20-year sentence.

During his time behind bars, Johnson achieved a high school diploma and married his girlfriend, Debbie Glatzel.

The couple went on to have two children and Arne worked as a landscaper after being released.

Arne and Debbie were both involved in the making of the 2021 movie The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, which re-investigated the Johnson case.

Sadly, Debbie passed away shortly after the release of the film.

Arne Cheyenne Johnson today. (Image credit: Netflix )

Is there a trailer for The Devil on Trial?

Yes, the trailer for The Devil on Trial gives a disturbing insight into what to expect in the documentary film.

It opens with David Glatzel’s shocking revelation: “When I was 11, I was possessed by the devil.”

Against a spine-chilling soundtrack, Arne Cheyenne Johnson recalls the moment of his arrest, claiming in that moment he had no idea he’d committed a brutal murder.

As the tension builds, the movie promises to answer the question every viewer wants to know – did the devil really do it?

You can watch the chilling trailer below...

How to watch The Devil on Trial

The Devil on Trial is available to stream on Netflix now.