The Most Hated Man on the Internet: Where is Hunter Moore now? Who is Charlotte Laws? Your questions answered

The Most Hated Man on the Internet is now available to stream on Netflix.

The Most Hated Man on the Internet is the latest Netflix latest documentary, which tells the story of the campaign against Hunter Moore's revenge porn empire.

The Most Hated Man on the Internet is a troubling three-part docuseries focused on Moore, a man who proclaimed himself a "professional life ruiner" and founded IsAnyoneUp.com, a website devoted to publicly posting explicit photos of people.

The docuseries features interviews with some of the people who fought to have their images taken down from the site as well as law enforcement agents and independent crusaders who took Hunter Moore on, all with a view of documenting how he got his comeuppance at the hands of one woman: Charlotte Laws.

Where is Hunter Moore now? Who is Charlotte Laws? We've got the answers to all your questions about The Most Hated Man on the Internet.

Who is Hunter Moore?

Hunter Moore is an American convicted criminal who created the IsAnyoneUp.com revenge porn website. The website allowed users to anonymously submit explicit photos of people without their consent. Those photos were then displayed on the site alongside their social media profiles and contact info.

The Most Hated Man on the Internet charts how he made huge amounts of money off the site and follows his rise and fall, as well as how Charlotte Laws took him on.

Where is Hunter Moore now?

Little info is known about Hunter Moore right now. The FBI arrested him in 2014, and he was sentenced to two years and a half years in prison for his crimes. He was also ordered to pay a $2000 fine and a restitution fee of $145.70.

He has kept a low profile ever since he was released from prison in 2017, but he did self-publish his own book about the site called Is Anyone Up?!: The Story of Revenge Porn a year after his release in 2018.

According to producer Vikki Miller, he was due to participate in The Most Hated Man on the Internet but pulled out at a later date. Miller said: "When Hunter pulled out, I was initially disappointed but then I completely changed my mind and am so glad we ended up telling it through Charlotte Laws' narrative.

She's an extraordinary character and fought extremely hard for justice to be done. Through Hunter's regular media appearances at the time we know what Hunter's thoughts were — and we included them." (quote via Metro (opens in new tab))

Who is Charlotte Laws?

Charlotte Laws. (Image credit: Netflix)

Charlotte Laws is the mother of one of the many victims of the website, and the primary figure in The Most Hated Man on the Internet.

The docuseries follow Charlotte as she attempts to get justice not only for her daughter, Kayla but for the other victims, too.

She was one of the first people to claim that Hunter Moore was at the middle of a hacking scheme to get hold of explicit photos for the site. Initially, her claims were not taken too seriously. She began building a dossier of evidence and spoke to other victims around the world before eventually taking her findings to the FBI, who launched an investigation into Hunter's activities.

Charlotte has also led her own interesting life. She was working as an insurance company investigator at the time when she found out about Kayla's pictures being leaked, but over the years she's been a politician, a talk show host, a columnist, author and a TV pundit at NBC and the BBC. Surprisingly, she also once dated legendary singer Sir Tom Jones!

Cara is one of the victims that Charlotte Laws spoke to. (Image credit: Netflix)

Is IsAnyoneUp.com still on the internet?

James McGibney, one of the men responsible for bringing Hunter Moore down, purchased the website from Hunter Moore just 16 months after the site was originally founded and had it set up to redirect all web traffic to his anti-bullying website.

As he told VICE (opens in new tab), McGibney wanted "to make an example of someone like Hunter Moore". He explained that a member of Anonymous reached out to him and they teamed up to take the site down.

The Most Hated Man on the Internet is available to stream on Netflix now (check out our best true crime documentaries on Netflix guide).