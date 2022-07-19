The Most Hated Man on the Internet: release date, premise, trailer and everything we know

The Most Hated Man on the Internet looks into Hunter Moore's despicable revenge porn website.

The Most Hated Man on the Internet is an upcoming Netflix documentary about one woman's campaign to take down a revenge porn empire.

From the team behind Don't F**K With Cats and The Tinder Swindler, this troubling documentary focuses on Hunter Moore, who was the most hated man on the internet after founding a revenge porn site called IsAnyoneUp.com, a site dedicated to posting explicit photos of men and women without their consent.

Calling himself a "professional life ruiner" his online presence soon faced its judgement day when one woman sought to put an end to his revenge porn empire after he posted nude photos of her daughter online.

Despite the skin-crawling premise, The Most Hated Man on the Internet shines a light on the brave victims who came forward to stop him.

“I immediately saw that this story could make an utterly compelling series: a crusade for justice against all the odds wrapped up in a world of real-life and online depravity,” executive producer Alex Marengo said in a statement.

“I’m so proud of our uniquely talented team who turned the lens onto Hunter Moore and turned his victims into the ultimate winners by giving them their voices, silenced until now.”

Here's everything we know about The Most Hated Man on the Internet...

Destiny Benedict in The Most Hated Man on the Internet. (Image credit: Netflix)

The Most Hated Man on the Internet will be available to watch on Netflix on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.

What is The Most Hated Man on the Internet about?

The official Netflix synopsis reads: "Hunter Moore was a self-proclaimed 'professional life ruiner' who found fame in the early 2010s by founding IsAnyoneUp.com, a notorious ‘revenge porn’ hub. The site posted explicit photos of women and men, often without their permission and with devastating results. He built a cult following of those who hung on his every raunchy move.

"Featuring poignant, exclusive interviews with multiple women and men who fought to have their images taken down, law enforcement agents who worked the case and the crusaders who fought to take Moore down, this three-part series documents his comeuppance at the hands of the only force more fearsome than an army of internet trolls: a mother protecting her daughter."

Cara in The Most Hated Man on the Internet. (Image credit: Netflix)

Is there a trailer?

You can watch the trailer below, where brave victims came forward with their stories and vowed to take down Hunter Moore and his revenge porn site...