The Night Agent ending explained: what happens to Peter and Rose?

The Night Agent is a twisty political thriller that has had fans on the edge of their seats, but what happened in the end?

Warning — spoilers for all episodes of The Night Agent below

A lot went down throughout the 10 Netflix episodes, as we followed low-level FBI agent Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso) who's already dealing with a lot, even before the events of the series really kick off.

When we first meet Peter, he prevents the death of many commuters after he spots a bomb being placed on a metro train, but unfortunately, he finds himself as a suspect instead of being congratulated.

This leads him to take a night shift job, where he's supervised by both the FBI and the President's Chief of Staff, Diane Farr (Hong Chau). At first, it seems like a pretty boring job, he's in a windowless room waiting for a phone to ring, but when it finally does, everything changes.

In fact, a single phone call changes everything and is the catalyst for a dangerous conspiracy that could get Peter killed, but it's also a chance for him to prove himself following the bomb accusations.

Here's everything you need to know about how The Night Agent ended.

The Night Agent ending explained: Why did Rose call Peter?

Luciane Buchanan as Rose Larkin. (Image credit: Netflix)

Tech expert Rose (Luciane Buchanan) witnessed her aunt and uncle murdered by unknown people, and now they're looking for her too. However, before Rose's aunt died she gave her the Night Watch phone number and a set of codes, which she uses to alert Peter.

Peter comes to Rose's rescue, but they're not out of the woods yet and they need to find out who the assailants were and why they targeted Rose's family.

Peter and Rose eventually find out that her relatives secretly worked for the government, and they're now the targets of some very determined hitmen who want to finish what they started.

They also uncover a conspiracy tied to the metro bombing to kill a foreign leader named Omar Zadar and make it look like a terrorist attack. This involves Peter's boss Diane Farr, and also the Vice President.

Rose and Peter manage to convince Farr to help them after she realizes her fellow conspirators have gone rogue and are planning to kill not just Zadar, but the President as well, leading to a big showdown at Camp David.

What happened at Camp David?

Diane, Rose, Peter, and Secret Service agent Chelsea Arrington (Fola Evans-Akingbola) all head to Camp David but all communications are down so no one can warn the President about Vice President Redfield's shocking intentions to kill her.

The Vice President locks him and his daughter Maddie Redfield (Sarah Desjardins) away in a bomb-proof bunker, and a plan to blow up Camp David is already in motion, leading to a frantic search to locate the bomb.

Diane tries to warn the President but is shot by one of the rogue Secret Service agents, and a wounded Diane manages to tell Peter and Rose when they arrive on the scene where they need to go to restore communications at Camp David.

Maddie finally realizes how corrupt her father is, and decides to leave him there and take her chances above ground. Having found the bomb, Chelsea has evacuated the President and Zadar, and she and Maddie make their escape right before the building explodes.

Meanwhile, Peter tries to stop the President from getting in the chopper, but her Secret Service agents think he is there to kill her so he has to hold a gun to the President's head and demand they search the helicopter for the bomb, taking extreme measures to ensure her safety.

They find it and flee the craft before it explodes, thankfully, solidifying Peter as a hero and not a corrupt agent like they once assumed. So it's quite the dramatic finale, but the President's life was saved.

Diane Farr is still alive and will stand trial for her part in the plot alongside the Vice President, with Maddie prepped to testify against her own father. Chelsea is offered the top job of being one of the President's personal Secret Service agents due to her role in stopping the President's assassination.

What happened to Peter and Rose?

The Night Agent stars Luciane Buchanan and Gabriel Basso. (Image credit: Netflix)

Rose and Peter refuse to be publicly acknowledged for their roles, but the President offers him a job as a Night Agent, one of the special secret agents he used to monitor the Night Watch phone.

We don't know what the future holds for Peter and Rose, though, as a final scene sees him saying a sad goodbye and promising to call her when he's able to. For now though, he boards a plane ready to take on a new assignment in his new role.

Could this set things up for a potential second season? We'll have to wait and see!

The Night Agent is now available to stream worldwide on Netflix.