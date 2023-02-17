Unlocked cast: who's who in the Netflix thriller movie

Unlocked follows a young woman who loses her smartphone, and ends up being stalked as a result.

The Unlocked cast is a fairly small one, but that's all that's needed to put together a gripping thriller about a woman whose life rapidly spirals out of control.

In the Korean Netflix movie, we follow startup company worker Na-mi after she loses her phone one day. It's an annoying occurrence that could happen to just about anyone, so she's relieved to learn it's been found.

However, she soon realises that something isn't right, and the first red flag is that her screen has been repaired. But this wasn't a random act of kindness, and it ends up being something more sinister instead, and she's told to come and collect it from a nearby shop.

The man who found Na-mi's phone has tampered with it, and now has access to her whereabouts, hobbies, tastes, work life, finances, and social network, all of which lived on her device.

Meanwhile, someone close to the stalker begins investigating him, setting off a scary chain of events.

Here's what you need to know about the Unlocked cast...

Chun Woo-hee as Na-mi

Na-mi is an ordinary young woman. She works at a start-up, she sometimes helps out at her dad's cafe, and she has group chats with her friends on her phone. But her life changes after she loses her smartphone, and someone ends up with access to all sorts of information about her life.

This character is played by Chun Woo-hee who is best known for her supporting role as rebellious teenager Sang-mi in the movie Sunny. She also received critical acclaim for her lead performance in the film Han Gong-ju.

Yim Si-wan as Jun-yeong

Jun-yeong is the one who finds Na-mi's phone, and unfortunately for her out of the thousands of people who could've discovered it, it just had to be him. He knows how the mechanisms of phones work and has installed spyware on her phone so he can keep an eye on Na-mi... yikes.

Yim Si-wan is a member of the South Korean boy band ZE:A and its sub-group ZE:A Five, and also has a number of acting credits. These include The Attorney, Road to Boston and Thirty-Nine.

Kim Hee-Won as Ji-man

Ji-man is Jun-yeong's estranged father and works as a detective. He quickly becomes suspicious of his son and quickly gets involved, putting aside his personal life for the sake of seeking justice.

He's played by Kim Hee-Won, who has mostly played supporting roles in films and television series, such The Man from Nowhere, Mr. Go and Misaeng: Incomplete Life.

Who else is in Unlocked?