Where I rank Bel-Air season 3 among previous seasons

Now that Bel-Air season 3 has come to an end, like many fans I find myself comparing it to Bel-Air season 1 and Bel-Air season 2. I can't help but question if the drama and excitement of the show have been kicked up another notch with the newest episodes, or if the latest offering from the series falls short of expectations created originally by season 1.

After giving this some thought, I've managed to draw a conclusion. So where do I stand on the matter and what overall grade would I give Bel-Air season 3? Let's talk about it.

There's a lot of Bel-Air season 3 drama, but is it too much?

Justin Cornwell and Coco Jones in Bel-Air (Image credit: Greg Gayne/Peacock)

A number of things have been said about the amount of drama this season, with some arguing it's too ambitious and others applauding the various storylines.

Looking back, Will (Jabari Banks) worked to heal his relationship with his father while balancing a love triangle and launching a company with Carlton (Olly Sholotan); Carlton walked the tightrope of his sobriety while also finding love with a girl also struggling with sobriety; Hilary (Coco Jones) wrestled with a torn heart thanks to Jazz (Jordan L. Jones) and Lamarcus (Justin Cornwell); Philip (Adrian Holmes) and Vivian (Cassandra Freeman) had a few marital hiccups; Philip and Jazz went head-to-head on how they see urban renewal; the past came back to haunt Geoffrey (Jimmy Akingbola); and Ashley (Akira Akbar) continued to try to find her voice as a young lady.

I have to admit, seeing this all spelled out, it's a lot. But was it too much?

No. Thankfully the writers had 10 episodes to spread all of these storylines out, so it didn't feel like overload. Additionally, because there was so much going on, there wasn't an opportunity for the show's pacing to slow. That means I didn't fast-forward through a thing, which I love.

With that said, by the season 3 finale some storylines felt unfinished, and not in a purposeful "cliffhanger" kind of way. For example, Ashley's story ending with her saying she wants to kiss a boy before high school and talking about confessing her feelings for Eli (Michael Govan Hackett) to her parents fell a bit flat for me. I also felt there were some unanswered questions surrounding how Omar Campbell (Dulé Hill) was able to work with Philip and the other Black investors in the end without breaking the contract he was adamant to sign against Philip's advice.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Bel-Air season 3 character development is almost fantastic

One of the metrics I use to determine whether I like a new season of a scripted show is the character development. Have characters grown from the pilot? Do their antics in the newer episodes make sense for them? Was I invested in the characters' successes and failures? When it comes to Will and the Banks family, there are things I loved and things I'm not as excited about.

I was a fan of Carlton this season as he fought to navigate a new normal. He started season 3 in a different predicament, not being the family "golden boy" and under the microscope of his parents. He had to prove to his parents he could be trusted and prove to himself that he hadn't ruined his life. It wasn't an easy journey, especially when you add his issues with sobriety and Amira (Alycia Pascual-Pena). But his journey was one that was a must-watch of the season, and I was heavily invested in him finding his footing.

Geoffrey was another standout character this season. His backstory coming to light was entertaining to watch, and him wrestling with how to protect both his London family and LA family made for good drama.

And don't get me started on Philip and Vivian. While season 3 marks another one where they faced marital problems, I appreciate the growth in their willingness to be honest with each other about their ability to be attracted to other people. To say I was shocked by their transparency and actions while on vacation in Mexico would be an understatement.

Now as much as I like Will and recognize him as the focal point of the series, like Philip and Vivian, I found him still jumping in deep waters head first to be irksome. Yes, he's impulsive and wants to do the right thing, but three seasons in and he still doesn't know to think about the repercussions of his actions first or ask for help before going all in on something that is sketchy. To his credit, he was more apt to take responsibility for his mistakes this season, but only when pressed.

The Bel-Air season 3 finale was the best so far

Hands down, the Bel-Air season 3 ending marks the best of the series. It had everything you could want from a dramatic conclusion of a season: a high-stakes problem (whether or not Hilary would marry Lamarcus); some satisfying ends to storylines (Amira going to rehab and the Blackcess team coming to an agreement); and it left viewers wanting to know what happens next (who will rescue Will and is Geoffrey gone for good).

My favorite thing about the finale was how many references to the original The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air series there were. There was speculation that Lamarcus would die as Trevor did in the original show, leaving behind a grieving Hilary. That actually happened in Bel-Air. If you paid close attention, you may have even heard Lamarcus' full name at the wedding which was Lamarcus 'Trevor' Alton.

Additionally, Vivian finding out she was pregnant was a pleasant surprise. Again, in the original series, Aunt Viv does become pregnant with Nicky. So I'm hopeful to see the youngest Banks arrive on the scene in possible future episodes.

Bel-Air season 3 overall grade

Jabari Banks and Olly Sholotan in Bel-Air season 3 (Image credit: Greg Gayne/Peacock)

Bel-Air season 3 grade Drama: A-

Character development: B+

Season finale: A+

Overall grade: A-

From an overall perspective, I have to say, this is the best season of Bel-Air. Of course, there were aspects I thought could have been better, but the entire Bel-Air team deserves many kudos for the new episodes.

All episodes of Bel-Air are streaming exclusively on Peacock.