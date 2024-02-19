Who is SunsetChaser in Death in Paradise? Our theories

Death in Paradise's DI Neville Parker has a secret admirer called SunsetChaser but who could the mysterious person be?

The background to this is that Neville has started a blog and being Neville it appears to be the most boring blog on the net.

Halfway through episode three of Death in Paradise season 13, Neville complains to his mum that not one person has commented on it, "even with the photo!". Come on Saint Marie, Neville is a dashing chap for all his quirks!

His blog on conchology (the study of shells) read: "Fellow shell enthusiasts, you're in for a treat today! If you're a sucker for a scallop or go coco or conus or perhaps you're mystified for mitridae, then read on as I dive — get it dive?! — head first into the fascinating world…"

Just as he hovered over the delete this blog button, a message came through that SunsetChaser had liked and commented on his post!

So who is SunsetChaser in Death in Paradise?

Florence

(Image credit: BBC)

Now, Florence is obviously the person Neville hopes is SunsetChaser. Neville has never quite gotten over being in love with Florence, but she unfortunately expressed no interest in a relationship. However, it's noticeable that Florence's name has cropped up several times in this series and Neville also lovingly looked at a photo of Florence in the opening episode. She was also seen in another photo in episode 2, with Neville commenting "The old gang" as he examined it fondly.



Florence is currently in witness protection, so it would make sense that she contacted Neville online as she obviously can't currently see him in person. If it is Florence could that set up a way for Neville to depart the show? Perhaps to join her in witness protection to start a new life?

Sophie

(Image credit: BBC/Red Planet Pictures)

Yes, the dreaded Sophie. Not content with trying to kill him in the previous series, might Sophie be SunsetChaser? She's certainly got plenty of time on her hands languishing in jail for murder, so she might well be tempted to play with Neville’s mind. This is something Ralf Little has addressed. Talking about SunsetChaser he said: "The tone is flirty, and they are implied female, so Neville starts having a little bit of an online flirt. Marlon of course, thinks he's being catfished by a guy. And Neville even starts to worry that maybe it could be Sophie who's messing with his mind…"

The Commissioner

(Image credit: BBC)

Far-fetched? Well after being shot The Commissioner has been having to rest up and to pass the hours he might be tempted to wind Neville up! While the pair respect each other to a point, they’ve never got on and The Commissioner does have a mischievous side!

A genuine mystery admirer

Our final theory is that it could be a completely new character. Getting Florence back in the show is complicated because she's in witness protection, while it would just seem cruel if it was Sophie. So why not a new love interest for Neville? We could see him meet a new woman during the series and then head off into the sunset with her for a perfect ending to his character's story arc.