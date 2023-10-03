Hullraisers season 2 — cast, plot and everything we know

Hullraisers season 2 is back with more madcap scrapes and tough love talking.

Hullraisers season 2 will soon be making an appearance on Channel 4 and it promises to be another chaotic and heartwarming outing to Hull.

The final episode of Hullraisers season 1 ended with a series of bombshells for best friends Toni (Leah Brotherhead), Paula (Sinéad Matthews) and Rana (Taj Atwal).

During Toni’s riotous birthday party, it was revealed that there were not one, but two, pregnancies on the horizon with both Toni and Ashley (AKA Paula’s teenage daughter and Rana and Toni's niece) revealing they were expecting — and no one was exactly thrilled!

When series two kicks off it’s all change for the family of friends as they face “stepping into bright new chapters of their lives where everything will be different... whilst they fight to keep everything exactly the same!” according to a C4 press release.

Here’s our guide to the new series…

While Hullraisers season 2’s air date has yet to be announced, it is expected later this year. Check back for exclusive cast interviews, guest star info and updates on all six new episodes.

Hullraisers season 2 — what can we expect?

Motherhood, mother-in-law warfare, and new characters are set to keep everyone on their toes in the new six-part series.

Motherhood and more for Toni

Toni (Leah Brotherhead, Bridgerton, Zomboat, White Gold) and her partner Craig (Perry Jackson, Sherwood, Line of Duty, I Am) may, or may not, be on the same page when it comes to their new arrival…

C4 says: “Toni and Craig's family is growing with Baby No.2 on the way despite Toni’s denial.”

Unexpected change for Paula

Life is taking Paula (Sinéad Matthews, The Crown, The Power, Sick of It) and her husband Dane (Yanick Ghanty, Coronation Street, Spy Wars) by surprise…

C4: “Paula and Dane are coming to terms with Ashley (Natalie Davies, The Full Monty) growing up and moving out, leaving a (sort of!) empty nest.”

An arresting love story for Rana

Police officer Rana (Taj Atwal, The Control Room, Truth Seekers, Line of Duty) is partnered up with a new copper at work, who proves to be something of a challenge, personally and professionally…

C4: “Rana’s assigned an infuriating new partner at work who will turn her universe upside down in more ways than one…”

Age-gap lover for Gloria!

Battle lines continue to be drawn between Gloria and Toni… but how will her son, Craig, feel when he discovers his doting mother has a secret lover?

C4: “Gloria (Felicity Montagu, Landscapers, This Time with Alan Partridge, The Durrells) returns to cause more havoc as the mother-in-law from hell but this time with secrets of her own.”

Nima is telling it like it is

Nima is a mother to everyone, but very much still her own woman…

C4: “Dane and Rana’s mother, Nima (Shobna Gulati, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, My Name is Leon, Doctor Who) reveals the secret to hitting your absolute peak during your menopause years, which is something of an eye-opener for Rana.”

Hullraisers season 2 — new cast and characters

It’s been announced that two new characters are ruffling feathers, bedsheets and family dynamics in Hullraisers season two…

Tom Bennett (Trying, Brassic, After Life, Phone Shop) and Sam Swainsbury (Ruby Speaking, Hanna, Mum) have both joined the cast!

C4: “Tom Bennett will play John Fox, the new love interest for Craig’s mum, Gloria. The pair could not be more perfectly suited despite the 15-year age gap but how will Craig deal with this new father figure in his life?

“Sam Swainsbury takes on the role of Pickles, Rana’s new police partner. The pair are chalk and cheese in a standard issue police car, but will these two opposites eventually attract?”

Is there a Hullraisers season 2 trailer?

Hullraisers season 2 — episode guide

Guest stars

As of yet no guest stars have been announced. However, series one featured appearances from Dearbhla Molloy (Three Families, Coronation Street, Taffin), Craig Parkinson (Grace, Sandylands, Indian Summers, Misfits) and Emun Elliott (Game of Thrones, Clique, The Gold, Guilt) so we expect more talent to take up guest roles in the new series. We will update this section as soon as we know more.

Where can I watch Hullraisers season 1?

Hullraisers season 1 is currently available on All4 if you fancy getting up to speed before watching the new series.

Additional information

Hullraisers is based on the Israeli sitcom Little Mom.

Hullraisers series 1 was adapted for C4 by Lucy Beaumont (Meet the Richardsons), Anne-Marie O’Connor (Trollied) and Caroline Moran (Raised by Wolves).

Hullraisers series 2 is written by Anne-Marie O’Connor and Caroline Moran.

Executive Producers Faye Ward and Hannah Farrell from Fable Pictures said: “We’re chuffed to bits to be heading back to Hull for more adventures by the Humber.

“Our Hullraisers will be getting into bigger, wilder scrapes this time — we can’t wait to share what our brilliant writers are cooking up. We’re especially glad to be doing all this with our pals at Channel4 — there is truly no better home for a female working class comedy with masses of heart.”

Laura Riseam, Commissioning Editor at Channel 4 Comedy said: “We are so delighted to have these brilliant women, both on and off screen, back for a second outing on C4. It’s important to be able to continually back funny, working class and regional stories. I can’t wait for viewers to see what we have in store for Toni, Paula and Rana with the delightful backdrop of Hull.”

The series is set and filmed entirely on location in Hull and Leeds.