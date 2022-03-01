Is there a Peaky Blinders season 7 in the pipeline will be a question on many people's lips as they enjoy the sixth season of the epic crime series.

Peaky Blinders season 6 is currently airing on BBC1 and iPlayer, where we'll finally be able to find out what happens following Tommy Shelby's (Cillian Murphy) failed plan to assassinate fascist politician Oswald Mosley (Sam Claflin).

But will there be a season 7 of the popular crime series, or are we saying goodbye to the Shelby's for good? Here's everything we know about the future of Steve Knight's Peaky Blinders...

Will there be a 'Peaky Blinders' season 7?

No, there won't be a Peaky Blinders season 7. It has been confirmed that Peaky Blinders season 6 is the final installment of the drama series and it will come to an end after being on our screens since 2013.

In an interview, lead actor Cillian Murphy spoke about what it was like playing the now iconic Tommy Shelby for so many years of his life.

Cillian revealed: "I was 36 when I started playing Tommy Shelby and I'm 45 now. Probably by the time this finishes being broadcast I'll be 46 so it's effectively a decade. That's the same for all of us who were there from the beginning. It's a gift to be able to play a character for that long and to grow old with a character like that. I don't know if it's consciously or subconsciously but I imagine you probably bring some of that maturity or aging — certainly wrinkles — to the part."

Speaking toDeadline about the end of the road, Executive producer Caryn Mandabach revealed: "This final season of our beloved Peaky Blinders is going to be the best one yet. Steve’s uncanny ability to be prescient about world events is only matched by his ability to make Tommy Shelby the most indelible character of our times."

Happy Peaky Blinders Day!⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣Watch the final series of #PeakyBlinders on iPlayer TONIGHT from 9pm.⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ pic.twitter.com/AldWtZ32XmFebruary 27, 2022 See more

Will there be a 'Peaky Blinders' movie?

By the sounds of things, yes! A year ago it was revealed that a Peaky Blinders film was in the works, with series creator Steven Knight confirming the rumors.

He revealed: "Covid changed our plans. But I can say that my plan from the beginning was to end Peaky with a movie. That is what is going to happen."

Meanwhile, Cillian Murphy said: "I think Steve has always had an endgame in mind. Covid screwed that up a bit. But now he’s got lots of plans to make a film. So I don’t think this is the end of the story. I think it’s probably just the end of the story in this form. But Steve is always bringing up ideas. And they're always good. So I'll just wait and see what he has to say."

Not much else is known about the upcoming film just yet as all the attention is on the sixth and final season, so we'll have to wait with bated breath for more updates around the spin-off. The good news is that it's happening, though!