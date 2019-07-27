Does HDHomerun work with Android TV?

Best answer: Yes, HDHomeRun does support Android TV, as long as it has Android 4.4.2 or Android 6.0 Marshmellow for stand-alone Android TVs.

Android TV supporter

HDHomeRun and Android TV go hand-in-hand for support on their boxes. As long as your Android TV device is updated to Android 4.4.2 or Android 6.0 Marshmellow, you will be able to support any content. This will work for the following devices: Air TV Player, Xiaom Mibox, Nvidia Shield, and Android's stand-alone TVs. You can enjoy your live TV as long as these Android devices are up to date.

Android TV also allows you to view DRM protected content, which is copyrighted content that you have to purchase the rights to. This content is only permitted for providers who have bought permissions to view these shows. Viewers have to buy this content, like a movie or show, from Google Play or iTunes because they are essentially buying the rights to view the DRM content. To see this programing on your HDHomeRun, you have to buy the permissions for these programs through your local cable provider. Then, you'll be able to enjoy that content without any problems.

What is HDHomeRun?

This service is an alternative to cable that uses over-the-air antenna waves to bring access to live TV to your device. Instead of paying outrageous bills every month, you pay for the box, and the rest is free. If you want to record some of your favorite shows, their DVR service is only $35 a year . With this service, you will never miss out on live-action, even if you're not at home.

They have tons of boxes to choose from, all with different aspects that could make them the perfect fit. From the smaller box that allows two devices at a time to the larger versions that allow up to four devices on one box, be careful to select which box best fits your needs . After you get your box and hook it up, you can enjoy all of your favorite shows for much cheaper than a cable bill.

