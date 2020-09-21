72 Emmy Awards: In Memoriam

The In Memoriam section is always the hardest part of any awards show. But in a year where it feels like we've already lost so much, this Emmy In Memoriam feels like it hits harder than usual. Though this year's Emmys run a little bit differently than they have in the past, they still managed to put on something special for those lost in 2020.

We've unquestionably lost some giants in the industry. Monoliths like Chadwick Boseman and Kobe Bryant passed without warning. Civil Rights leader John Lewis was followed shortly after by Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Regrettably, that's just the tip of the iceberg in a year full of loss of comedy legends, classic performers, and a devastating number of human loss due to COVID-19.

Here's the full video from the 72nd Emmy Awards' In Memoriam segment featuring a performance by Her.