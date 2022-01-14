'After Life' star Diane Morgan reveals her mum's touching reaction to the series

After Life season 3 arrived on Netflix this week, with fans eagerly anticipating the third and final instalment of Ricky Gervais' dark comedy series.

The series centres around Tony (Gervais) following the loss of his wife Lisa, and explores how he uses various unhealthy techniques in order to cope with her death. The first season sees him alienating everyone around him, behaving horribly towards colleagues, friends and the community, before he finally begins to make amends by the end of season 2.

But unfortunately, the second season explored grief even further for Tony as he lost his dad, who was living in a care home and deteriorating, which risks causing him to spiral again. Season 3 picks up after this devastating life event, where he plans to take a trip to scatter his dad's ashes.

The series has its fair share of emotional moments amid the humour, and star Diane Morgan who plays Tony's workmate Kath has spoken about her mum's reaction following the loss of her own dad. She revealed that her mum praised Ricky Gervais for his depiction of grief.

She explained: "My dad died two and a half years ago now. And my mum really wanted to watch After Life because I'm in it. But at the time, she didn't know whether she could watch it or not.

"When she finally got around to watching it, she said [Ricky Gervais] got it absolutely right. Absolutely right. And I was so pleased that she watched it."

In addition to this, Kath gets some more screen time in season 3 and creator Ricky Gervais praised Diane Morgan's performance, especially when we see her character going on dates with terrible results.

Ricky said: "It's Kath's greatest moment. It was much more about the core characters. We really honed it down, we concentrated on the main sort of five or six characters."

After Life seasons 1 - 3 are now streaming exclusively on Netflix.