Amazon just made buying a cheap Fire TV Stick for streaming much, much easier

If you've been looking to buy a new Amazon Fire TV Stick but haven't been able to work out which of them you should buy, then you'll be glad to know that Amazon has simplified its product line-up.

Previously the Fire TV Stick Lite and Fire TV Stick were the company's two HD streaming sticks for people who don't have 4K TVs, but prospective buyers could have a hard time working out which of the two to buy.

That's no longer the case as the company has unveiled the new Amazon Fire TV Stick HD, which effectively works as a follow-up to the main series Fire TV Stick but also marks the end of the Lite.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick HD offers HD video streaming and support for HDR viewing, and a big upgrade is that it comes with a voice-activated remote like other Fire TV devices. Previously the Fire TV Stick Lite didn't allow for 'Hey Alexa' style navigation.

If you're brand new to the streaming stick world, this new product makes your buying decision that little bit easier going forward. The high-end products remain the same: Amazon has the Fire TV Stick 4K for higher video resolution and 4K Max with some upgrades over that, as well as the Fire TV Cube which is its top-end home entertainment box.

So how much does it cost? The Amazon Fire TV Stick HD costs $34.99 / £39.99 which is $/£5 less than the previous-gen Fire TV Stick cost and only $/£5 more expensive than the Lite used to cost. So it's an affordable new option that'll work on a budget.

At What to Watch we haven't tested the new Amazon Fire TV Stick HD quite yet but when we do, we'll be able to recommend whether it's worth upgrading to if you have a Fire TV Stick Lite or previous-generation Fire TV Stick. Since it lacks 4K streaming it's not worth buying if you already have a 4K streaming device, or a screen which supports 4K, and it's instead designed for the many of us who have 1080p screens.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I often have a hard time recommending which Fire TV Stick people should buy, as the Lite and standard models have so much in common. The launch of this combo device makes my job a lot easier!