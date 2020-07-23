AMC Theaters push back any reopening until mid-August, at the earliest

In a surprise to virtually no one, AMC Theaters today announced that it's backing up its anticipated reopening date. Again.

AMC Theaters now is aiming for a "mid- to late-August" reopening, essentially pushing things back two weeks from the previous July 30 date, which itself had been pushed back two weeks from July 15.

"This new timing reflects currently expected release dates for much anticipated blockbusters like Warner Bros.' TENET and Disney's MULAN," AMC said in the statement, "as well as release dates for several other new movies coming to AMC's big screens."

AMC said that approximately one-third of its theaters in Europe and the Middle East already have reopened "and are operating normally."

Movie theaters being closed because of the global pandemic has wreaked havoc on the release schedules. Some, like the Hamilton movie, have opted to go for a streaming solution. Others — like Christopher Nolan's upcoming Tenet, which like previous films from the director makes use of the IMAX format, which would be all but wasted on the small screen — are holding out releasing until theaters reopen.