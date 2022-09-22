Baffled Crossfire fans wondering where are the police?

*This article contains some spoilers for Crossfire*

Crossfire's second episode saw the siege on the hotel drama, but plenty of viewers were desperate for the police to get on the scene!

After the shocking scenes in Crossfire's first episode had plenty of fans glued to their screens, the drama continued in Crossfire on Wednesday, September 21. Jo came out of her first encounter with one of the gunmen unscathed, but Amara was once again left to hide out on her own elsewhere in the resort.

From that point on, Jo (Keeley Hawes) and Mateo were left trying to find some of the other survivors and help them get out as the two gunmen continued to prowl the corridors. Mateo ended up severely wounded as he tried to rescue some people, and Jason fell from a balcony as he tried to escape one of the attackers.

Amid all the chaos, some viewers started to wonder why it was taking a long time for help to arrive. They had been phoned early on, Mateo made reference to the fact that it would take some time for them to get on the scene, leaving him and Jo as the only two people to help as many of the guests who were still stuck in the hotel.

One confused viewer wrote: "Crossfire is good but where are the police?"

Another wrote: "Hardly a rapid response from the police."

Meanwhile, a third commented: "Why is it taking so long for the police to get there #crossfire Canary Islands not that big #bbc they do have local police this is ridiculous", later adding "I know it's only a programme!"

Thankfully, viewers' calls were finally answered, as the end of episode two saw armed police finally arriving on the scene just as Jo found herself in another stand-off with the same shooter as she'd finally managed to track down Amara. Hopefully, that means the ordeal at the hotel is nearly over... how will the final episode play out?

Crossfire concludes tonight at 9 pm on BBC One. All three episodes are available to stream right now on BBC iPlayer if you can't wait to find out how everything wraps up.