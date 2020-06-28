Beyoncé's Black is King premieres July 31 on Disney Plus

Source: Disney (Image credit: Disney)

The visual album "imagines the lessons of The Lion King for today's young kings and queens in search of their own crowns."

It's been just about a year since the live-action version of The Lion King dropped. And on the one-year anniversary, Beyoncé will drop a "visual album" written, directed and executive-produced by the winner of two dozen Grammy Awards.

Black is King — landing on Disney+ on July 31, 2020 — is described as a visual album that "imagines the lessons of The Lion King for today's young kings and queens in search of their own crowns."

The voyages of Black families, throughout time, are honored in a tale about a young king's transcendent journey through betrayal, love and self-identity. His ancestors help guide him toward his destiny, and with his father's teachings and guidance from his childhood love, he earns the virtues needed to reclaim his home and throne.

These timeless lessons are revealed and reflected through Black voices of today, now sitting in their own power. "Black Is King" is an affirmation of a grand purpose, with lush visuals that celebrate Black resilience and culture. The film highlights the beauty of tradition and Black excellence.

The visual album is based on the music "The Ling King: The Gift" and will feature artists from the album, as well as some special appearances. (They're keeping the exact list under wraps for now.) Black is King is said to be "a celebratory memoir for the world on the Black experience."

Black is King will feature videos for "My Power," "Mood 4 Eva," and "Brown Skin Girl." It was in production for more than a year, according to the press release, "with a cast and crew that represent diversity and connectivity."