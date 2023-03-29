Beyond Paradise 'set' for Bridget Jones style fight between Humphrey and Archie

Beyond Paradise's DI Humphrey Goodman and love rival Archie Hughes could be set for a Bridget Jones-style brawl.

One of the funniest scenes in the original Bridget Jones movie was Colin Firth's hero Mark Darcy and Hugh Grant's bad boy Daniel Cleaver having a comedy scuffle as they fought for Bridget's affection.

Now, it appears Humphrey (Kris Marshall) and Archie are poised for a similar fight as they battle for Martha. Archie attempted to kiss Martha in episode four and even though she slapped him, it’s clear he still wants to regain her heart.

Jamie Bamber teased in a chat with Digital Spy that there could be a "scuffle" between Humphrey and Archie.

Talking about how there's never contact between actors during combat scenes, he cryptically added: "Unless — unless! — you do a really awkward scuffle fight! And I'm not going to say anything more about that."

This appears a huge hint that we're in for a Humphrey/Archie scuffle. And it's fair to say Humphrey and Archie are likely to be about as good at fighting as Darcy and Cleaver were e.g rubbish!

Humphrey may have to literally fight for Martha (Image credit: BBC)

Jamie also recently spoke to us about Archie's feelings for Martha, saying: "Archie is someone who is living with regret — she is the one that got away, and it's taken him a few years to realise that. He's a very successful guy with lots of options in life, he makes a success of everything he does, he's been privileged from birth and he's made the most of that, but I think the one thing that he feels maybe he didn't appreciate when he had it was Martha.”

Episode five, which airs on BBC One on Friday at 8 pm, sees an artist targetting three businesses, including Archie’s.

And Jamie told us that Archie ends up as a suspect. "I won't spoil it, but there's a bit of confusion as to his own place within the story, and he mistakes how seriously he's implicated, so there's many layers of intrigue, and some paranoia involved as well for Archie, which really adds spice to the scenes with Humphrey!

"I really enjoyed working with Kris — he's someone who has a sort of twinkle every time, where they could go three different ways with every response, and it's wonderful to play with actors like that because you really have to play with them as well and keep them on the back foot!”

Meanwhile, Martha has some "serious thinking" to do following Archie’s attempt to kiss her.

Beyond Paradise continues on BBC One.