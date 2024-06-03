Bridgerton season 3 part 2 trailer reveals unbelievable twist for Penelope and Colin

The new trailer for Bridgerton season 3 part 2 has landed, and boy was it worth the wait. Not only does it show us more of Penelope and Colin's new romance, but there is drama on the horizon as a huge twist is teased.

Bridgerton fans have been desperately waiting since last month to find out what happens next in Penelope and Colin's love story after the pair finally got together after a very steam carriage ride home from a ball.

After four episodes of watching the pair's friendship blossom into a will-they-won't-they romance, we finally got the moment we were waiting for when Colin proposed to Penelope - however before she could answer, the episode ended and we have been forced to wait until Thursday, June 13 for the next four episodes to land on Netflix.

However, the new trailer was released today (Monday, June 3) and we now know that Penelope accepts Colin's proposal (of course she does!) and the pair look the picture of happiness as they share their news with their friends and family.

Will Eloise ruin Penelope's chance at happiness? (Image credit: Netflix)

But, as news spreads around the ton of their engagement, there is one person who isn't happy, and that is Colin's sister and Penelope's former BFF, Eloise.

Eloise, one of the few people who knows Penelope's huge secret that she is Lady Whistledown, tells Pen in the trailer: "Until he knows the real you, he cannot possibly love you". Soon it looks like Penelope's secret is unraveling when Colin notices ink on her hands and she is forced to lie to him that she has been writing letters... not the scathing society gossip papers that get everyone talking.

And it doesn't look like Eloise is going to give up without a fight because at the end of the trailer, she is seen saying to Penelope: "If it is too difficult for you to reveal the truth, then I will reveal it for you". As a clock counts down to midnight, Penelope looks panicked, like she might have been given an ultimatum... and soon she turns after what looks like a confrontation with someone, only to find Colin standing behind her... has he just overheard the truth?

Only 10 days to wait until we find out everything! In the meantime here is the trailer below...

Bridgerton season 3 part one is available to watch worldwide on Netflix. Part two will land on Netflix on Thursday, June 13, 2024.