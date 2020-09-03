Carole Baskin joins the next season of ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Dancing with the Stars recently announced its full cast of stars for its 2020 season. Among them? Tiger King foil Carole Baskin. Did she kill her husband? Didn't she? Who cares, apparently she can dance! The show did just have Sean Spicer on it last season, after all.

Baskin is joined by a host of other actors, athletes, and professional dancers, all of which are outlined below.

The Stars

Carole Baskin ( Tiger King )

) AJ McLean (Backstreet Boys vocalist)

Monica Aldama ( Cheer )

) Kaitlyn Bristow ( The Bachelorette )

) Johnny Weir (Olympic figure skater)

Vernon Davis (Super Bowl champ)

Skai Jackson ( Bunk'd )

) Nev Schulman ( Catfish )

) Charles Oakley (NBA Player)

Anne Heche ( Six Days Seven Nights )

) Nelly (yes, that Nelly)

Justina Machado ( One Day at a Time )

) Jeannie Mai ( The Real )

) Chrishell Stause (Selling Sunset)

The Professional Dancers

Brandon Armstrong

Alan Bersten

Sharna Burgess

Cheryl Burke

Arten Chigvinstev

Val Chmerskovskiy

Sasha Farber

Jenna Johnson

Daniella Karagach

Keo Motsepe

Peta Murgatroyd

Pasha Pashkov

Gleb Savchenko

Emma Slater

Britt Stewart

The show will now be hosted by Tyra Banks after Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews both announced their exits from the series back in July.

Season 27 will kick off on Monday, September 14th at 8:00PM EST on ABC.