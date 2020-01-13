Cast, episode titles for Season 2 of The Twilight Zone

Source: Robert Falconer/CBS Jordan Peele will write an episode in Season 2 of "The Twilight Zone," which he narrates and executive produces. (Image credit: Robert Falconer/CBS)

If you thought the first season of The Twilight Zone was filled with start talent, wait till you see the second season of the CBS All Access original show. The network has announced the initial cast and episode titles for the second season, which will premiere later this year.

Included in the second season (so far) are:

Additionally, CBS announced that Jordan Peele — who also served as an executive producer for the first season, as well as the anthology's nararrator — would write an episode for the second season. He's penned "Downtime," which will feature Baccarin, Domingo, and Hale.

The first season of The Twilight Zone featured Peele as host and narrator with additional cast members including Ike Barinholtz, Zazie Beetz, John Cho, Lucinda Dryzek, Taissa Farmiga, James Frain, Betty Gabriel, Ginnifer Goodwin, Zabryna Guevara, Percy Hynes-White, Greg Kinnear, Luke Kirby, Sanaa Lathan, Kumail Nanjiani, Chris O'Dowd, Seth Rogen, Adam Scott, Rhea Seehorn, Alison Tolman, Jacob Tremblay, Jefferson White, Jonathan Whitesell, Jessica Williams, DeWanda Wise and Steven Yeun.

CBS ALL ACCESS ANNOUNCES CAST FOR "THE TWILIGHT ZONE" SEASON TWO

EXECUTIVE PRODUCER AND NARRATOR JORDAN PEELE TO WRITE AN EPISODE

PASADENA, Calif. – Jan. 12, 2020 – CBS All Access, CBS' digital subscription video on-demand and live streaming service, today announced the first round of casting for season two of its original anthology series THE TWILIGHT ZONE will include Morena Baccarin, Colman Domingo, Ethan Embry, Jenna Elfman, Tavi Gevinson, Tony Hale, Abbie Hern, Gillian Jacobs, Sophia Macy, Joel McHale, Chris Meloni, Billy Porter, Jimmi Simpson and Daniel Sunjata. Each will appear in an episode of the upcoming 10-episode second season, slated to premiere exclusively on CBS All Access in 2020.

Additionally, CBS All Access announced that executive producer and narrator Jordan Peele has written an episode for the second season titled "Downtime." The announcements were made by Julie McNamara, Executive Vice President, Original Content, CBS All Access, during the CBS All Access executive session at the biannual Television Critics Association presentation in Pasadena, Calif.

Episode: "Downtime"

Starring Morena Baccarin (The "Deadpool" franchise, "Homeland"), Colman Domingo ("If Beale Street Could Talk," "Fear the Walking Dead") and Tony Hale ("Veep," "Toy Story 4")

Written by Jordan Peele

Episode: "The Who of You"

Starring Daniel Sunjata ("Graceland," "Rescue Me"), Ethan Embry ("Grace and Frankie," "Blindspotting"), and Billy Porter ("Pose," "Like a Boss")

Written by Win Rosenfeld

Episode: "A Human Face"

Starring Jenna Elfman ("Fear the Walking Dead," "Dharma & Greg"), Chris Meloni ("The Handmaid's Tale," "42"), and Tavi Gevinson ("Person to Person," "Enough Said")

Written by Alex Rubens

Episode: "8"

Starring Joel McHale ("Community," "Stargirl")

Written by Glen Morgan

Episode: "Among The Untrodden"

Introducing Abbie Hern and Sophia Macy

Written by Heather Anne Campbell

Episode: "Meet in the Middle"

Starring Jimmi Simpson ("Westworld," "Black Mirror: USS Callister") and Gillian Jacobs ("Community," "Love")

Written by Emily C. Chang and Sara Amini

Peele and Simon Kinberg's modern re-imagining of the classic brings the original series' legacy of socially conscious storytelling to new audiences, exploring the human condition and holding a lens up to the culture of our times. The series' second season will use introspection and the exploration of self to usher viewers into a familiar dimension.

The original "The Twilight Zone" premiered on Oct. 2, 1959 on CBS. The series took viewers to another dimension, a dimension not only of sight and sound, but of mind. "The Twilight Zone" became a worldwide phenomenon and took fans on a journey into a wondrous land of imagination from 1959 to 1964. The godfather of sci-fi series, the show explored humanity's hopes, despairs, prides and prejudices in metaphoric ways conventional dramas could not.

THE TWILIGHT ZONE is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Peele's Monkeypaw Productions and Kinberg's Genre Films. Peele and Kinberg serve as executive producers along with Win Rosenfeld, Audrey Chon, Alex Rubens, Glen Morgan, Carol Serling and Rick Berg.

Every episode of season one of THE TWILIGHT ZONE, as well as the original series, are available to stream now on CBS All Access.