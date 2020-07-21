Check out GBBO's Sue and Mel in Peacock's 'Hitmen'

Have you missed Sue Perkins and Mel Giedroyc of the Great British Bake Off Fame? Of course you have. They were the best part of the show before things went sideways a few seasons ago. (We kid. It's still lovely. Enjoy your pure baking series at your leisure.) The point is, Sue and Mel are back! But things are a little bit different now. These two leading funny ladies have traded the tent for a van, and their comedy kills.

Fran (Perkins) and Jamie (Giedroyc) are besties and business partners. Plot twist: they also happen to be professional hitmen. Hitwomen? Hitpeople. Peacock dropped a nice little teaser for the series today. Take a look.

One of the series' currently billed six episodes will apparently focus on Fran's birthday, and it looks like she's a bit of a workaholic. We'll follow the ladies on their misadventures, most of which will focus on the juxtaposition between their personalities and bloody jobs.

The series was created by Joe Markham and Joe Parham, with the ever-hilarious Sue and Mel acting as script consultants for each episodes in the run. That and what we've seen in this trailer all but confirms that we'll be getting all the classic hijinks we expect out of a show featuring these two!

You'll be able to binge all six episodes of Hitmen when they hit Peacock on August 6th.

Full Synopsis:

Best friends Jamie (Mel Giedroyc) and Fran (Sue Perkins) are trying to make their way in the world with only each other to rely on. They also just happen to kill people for a living. Fueled by their antics and frivolous bickering, each job inevitably gets derailed, leading them into bizarre misadventures, full of oddball characters and unexpected dilemmas. HITMEN is produced by Tiger Aspect in association with Sky Studios and is distributed by NBCUniversal Global Distribution.