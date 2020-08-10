Check out the trailer for HBO's latest limited series, Big Undoing

Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant are starring in a new limited series on HBO and the network just dropped a trailer to give us a glimpse at what’s in store.

The Undoing is based on Jean Hanff Korelitz’s novel You Should Have Known. The show is the product of Emmy-, Academy Award- and Golden Globe-winning director Susanne Bier (The Night Manager) and the Emmy-winning creator of Big Little Lies, David E. Kelley.

Bier is directing the show and Kelley adapted the novel for television. Beyond Kidman and Grant, the show also stars Edgar Ramirez, Noah Jupe, Lily Rabeas, Sylvia Steinetz, Noma Dumezweni, Sofie Gråbøl, Matilda De Angelis, Ismael Cruz Córdova, and Donald Sutherland.

Unlike some of HBO’s other recent offerings, this one will air on HBO proper, and also via HBO Max. (Because anything on HBO is also on HBO Max, but the opposite isn't always true.)

Here’s how HBO describes the show:

The limited series follows Grace (Kidman) and Jonathan Fraser (Grant), who are living the only lives they ever wanted for themselves. Overnight, a chasm opens in their lives: a violent death and a chain of terrible revelations. Left behind in the wake of a spreading and very public disaster and horrified by the ways in which she has failed to heed her own advice, Grace must dismantle one life and create another for her child and her family.

Here's the full trailer:

The Undoing officially debuts on HBO on Sunday, Oct. 25 at 9 p.m. Eastern. The limited series will only just six episodes, which will air on subsequent Sundays and be available on HBO Max for streaming on demand.