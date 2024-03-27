Coronation Street and Emmerdale legends team up for new reality series

Coronation Street and Emmerdale stars are among those joining the line-up of a new reality series which is a must-watch for soap fans everywhere.

Drama Queens is a new eight-part series that follows the lives of eight iconic women in soap and it kicks off on ITVBe on Wednesday, April 10 at 9 pm.

Emmerdale stars Roxy Shahidi (Leyla Harding) and Laura Norton (Kerry Wyatt), Amy Walsh (Tracy Metcalfe), Coronation Street's Lucy Fallon (Bethany Platt), Brooke Vincent (Sophie Webster) and Ellie Leach (Faye Windass), Hollyoaks' Jorgie Porter (Theresa McQueen) and former EastEnders star and Hollyoaks newcomer Rita Simons (Roxy Mitchell) are all taking part in the series.

The series promises to deliver an inside look at the "real, unscripted lives of these beloved soap stars". It will take us behind the scenes of red-carpet events, awards ceremonies, holidays, house moves and much more. In addition, it will showcase their interconnected lives and the genuine friendships between them.

In the upcoming series, Rita Simons navigates major life decisions, the complexities of motherhood and career aspirations, while joining the cast of Hollyoaks.

Rita said: "After a decade on Albert Square, I'm making a big move up north to join Hollyoaks. It's been both thrilling and challenging to leave everything behind for this new chapter. I'm excited to bring Drama Queens viewers along for the ride and to show a different side of myself. As my kids grow up, I'm ready to represent the 'fabulous after 40' women."

Meanwhile, Strictly Come Dancing 2023 winner Ellie Leach said: "I'm so excited about Drama Queens, people are so used to seeing me play the character Faye Windass and I’m just so excited for everyone to see who I am and what goes on in my day-to-day life as just Ellie!"

Drama Queens starts on ITVBe on Wednesday, April 10 at 9 pm. Episodes will also be available on ITVX.