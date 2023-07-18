Coronation Street fans SHOCKED by this character's incredible transformation

Coronation Street fans were treated to a special cameo during last night's episode, when a familiar face appeared in the Rovers Return.

In last night's episode of Coronation Street (which aired Monday, 17th June 2023) Sue Cleaver, who plays Eileen Grimshaw in the ITV show, returned to the cobbles looking completely different.

The actor, who has recently had a stint on I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here, has been open about her weight loss journey in her personal life and was also sporting a new hair 'do for the occasion.

It's safe to say fans were shocked by Sue's new look - in the best possible way. Coronation Street viewers took to Twitter in their droves to show their appreciation for Sue's new look, with many commenting on how they barely recognised the her.

'@itvcorrie #Corrie @Sue_Cleaver ….. did our Eileen stay in the jungle longer than anyone else ??' wrote one flabbergasted viewer alongside a side-by-side picture of the actor.

While another wrote on the social media platform, '@Sue_Cleaver loving your new hairstyle, it really suits you.'

And a third said in shock, 'OMG is that really Eileen?? Good for Sue she looks great.'

Other Corrie fans called for Sue Cleaver to make a more permanent return to the cobbles, with another writing, 'Wow Sue Cleaver is looking AMAZING! Give Eileen a big story please. #corrie.'

While another simply said, 'Sue Cleaver is looking brand new.'

It's been a while since the Corrie veteran has had a big storyline in the soap, while she's been focusing on other projects and her personal life.

The actor told Prima magazine recently, "My 50s have been the happiest decade of my life. I’m happy with me and where I am, so I’m looking forward to seeing what the next decade brings.

"Then again, if it doesn’t bring anything, I’m just going to have to make something happen myself. Since doing I’m A Celeb, my eyes have been opened to all these new experiences."

Could we be seeing a brand new Eileen return to the cobbles soon?

