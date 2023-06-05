Coronation Street leads the British Soap Awards with SIX wins

The British Soap Awards celebrated the biggest and best moments across our favourite shows.

Coronation Street had a hugely successful night at The British Soap Awards 2023 with plenty of big moments from the cobbles being celebrated.

The ceremony took place on Saturday, June 3 (it will be shown on ITV1 on Tuesday at 8 pm) and was presented by Jane McDonald, who was on hand to help celebrate the biggest and best in the world of soap.

The ITV soap won both Best Single Episode and Scene of the Year for its harrowing acid attack storyline, which clearly made an impact on Coronation Street fans.

Elsewhere, Charlotte Jordan won Best Dramatic Performance for her role as Daisy Midgeley and Maureen Lipman picked up Best Comedy Performance for playing the beloved Evelyn Plummer.

Corrie also won the award for Best Newcomer, with Channique Sterling-Brown praised for her role as Dee-Dee Bailey who first joined the soap last September. Since then, the solicitor seems to have impressed fans since she joined the cobbles.

Finally, Coronation Street family The Platts won the Best Family award this year, beating out other legendary soap clans such as The Slaters, The Dingles, The McQueens, and The Millars.

Charlotte Jordan's role as daisy Midgeley earned her Best Dramatic Performance. (Image credit: ITV)

EastEnders also won big, picking up four awards for some of their important storylines over the past year. Aaron Thiara won Villain of the Year for his role as Ravi Gulati, beating some other truly evil characters!

Danielle Harold won Best Leading Performer for her role as Lola Pearce-Brown, where she was praised for her devastating performance after her exit storyline saw her character losing her battle against cancer.

EastEnders was also awarded Best British Soap and Best Young Performer, with the latter being given to Lillia Turner for her impressive role as Lily Slater.

Danielle Harold won Best Leading Performer for her role as Lola in EastEnders. (Image credit: BBC)

Channel 4 soap Hollyoaks walked away with two awards. Their intense story where Incel Eric targets Mason and Maxine won Best Storyline, and The Tony Warren Award went to Peter Hunt, Head of Casting.

Finally, Doctors stars Jan Pearson (Karen Hollins) and Chris Walker (Rob Hollins) won the Best On-Screen Partnership prize, beating some other iconic duos to take home the coveted award.

The British Soap Awards 2023 will air on Tuesday on ITV1 at 8 pm.